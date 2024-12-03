Kelly Clarkson swears on live show after celebrity guest's gift leaves her shocked — watch

Kelly Clarkson doesn't shy away from letting her true feelings show on her talk show, and such was definitely the case when presented with the surprise of a lifetime on the air.

The 42-year-old singer and TV personality welcomed none other than the legendary Cher to The Kelly Clarkson Show for the December 3 installment, and a Christmas gift from the star left her quite in shock.

Take a look at Kelly's honest reaction to Cher's present, one that also involved a bit of accidental swearing on the air, in the clip below…

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson shocked by gift from celebrity guest Cher

The two singers are good friends, having collaborated in the past as well, with Cher making several appearances on the NBC talk show. Kelly has also covered some of the superstar's biggest hits on her Kellyoke segment.

After Kelly thanked Cher for the present, the "Believe" singer included a request for the American Idol champ, who performed on the track "DJ Play a Christmas Song" with Cher.

"I would like you to go back, do it louder and let me put it on the Christmas album because I'm new releasing it for the new Christmas," she said.

© Getty Images Kelly played host to fellow musician and friend Cher

The studio audience quickly broke out into enthusiastic applause, and an excited Kelly responded: "I'll do whatever the hell you want. I'm going to be honest with you. I took it as a 'I'll sing backup' because you're Cher."

When Cher jokingly questioned whether Kelly was doing it because she brought her the present, she added with reverence: "No. You brought you. That's enough."

In a recent conversation with the Associated Press, the mom-of-two spoke about her process as an interviewer, especially coming from being the celebrity in the hot seat. "By season six, people kind of trust our show more."

© Getty Images The icon has been a guest on the NBC talk show several times now

"I think a lot of times some actors or artists — especially in the limelight — they get a little nervous about going on shows because they're like, 'Are they going to try and angle something? Or get some sort of soundbite or clickbait?' That's not what I'm about."

She continued: "I've obviously had that happen to me in my career, so I don't want to do that to anyone. I think people by now feel safe there, and they're willing to like, you know, play a dumb game that's just fun or they're willing to talk about things that maybe they don't normally talk about."

© NBC The singer has even collaborated with Kelly on her Christmas album

Kelly explained that being on the other side often feels like trying to "shadowbox" one's way through a conversation with two different intentions. "I know what the receiving end feels like."

"You just want to promote something that you're proud of, and then having to shadowbox your way through an interview so somebody is not trying to make their career off something they try and get you to say — it's just gross and it’s hurtful."

© Getty Images "I just want people to feel safe and comfortable because it's supposed to be a good time, you know?"

She added: "I never ask someone something that I wouldn't mind answering. I definitely have been on the receiving end of that in a positive way and in a very negative way. I just want people to feel safe and comfortable because it's supposed to be a good time, you know?"