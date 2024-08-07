Katie Holmes' bittersweet final week with Suri Cruise at home in NYC ahead of teen's departure to college

Katie Holmes is no doubt feeling all the emotions ahead of her only daughter Suri's upcoming departure from the family home.

The Dawson's Creek star will be making the most of their quality time together in New York City, before the 18-year-old flies the nest to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The college welcomes new students on August 18, which is in just over a week's time.

How Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise's lives drastically changed

Suri has grown up living in Manhattan with her famous mom, who protected her from the spotlight during her childhood, having moved to the East Coast from Los Angeles following her divorce from Tom Cruise.

Since turning 18 in April, Suri has been pictured out and about regularly in NYC, including at key events such as her prom and high school graduation, which was attended by her proud mom.

© TikTok Suri Cruise is leaving home to attend college in August

It's thought that Suri will be pursuing a creative degree at college, with a keen interest in the arts.

She's not only a talented singer, but is also keen on fashion design, meaning her chosen college is the perfect choice for her to pursue her many passions.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Katie Holmes will soon be an empty nester

Ahead of Suri's departure, Katie has been staying busy, recently attending Paris Fashion Week and getting stuck into new work projects, including collaborating with fashion brand APC and starring in season two of comedy-drama show Poker Face.

The mother-of-one has also been noticeably more active on social media, most recently introducing her pet cat, Eleanor, with fans.

© Katie Holmes Katie recently introduced fans to the family's pet cat ahead of Suri flying the nest

Katie is a devoted mom to Suri and will no doubt be visiting her daughter regularly, while also allowing her to have the space to thrive in her new chapter.

While she has prefered to keep her family life out of the spotlight over the years, the star has given several glimpses into their sweet bond in previous interviews.

© Getty Images Katie has raised Suri solo in New York City

On raising her daughter in New York City, Katie once told InStyle: "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe.

"When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There's a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That's what New York offers!"

© WWD Katie shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise

In an interview with People when Suri was a little girl, meanwhile, Katie said: "Between tickle fights and glitter art, I try to throw in some manners along the way. I try to have good manners too, so that's what she sees.

"I also try to be very creative with her, because I know she's an artist, and that speaks to the girl in me. "To be honest? I'm not going to play tag, probably. That's not top of my list. But I'll paint all day, I'll do the creative stuff."

