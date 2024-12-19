Katie Holmes' teen daughter Suri sings to mom in emotional video

Katie Holmes had a heartwarming surprise, thanks to her daughter Suri Noelle, who made a special trip to Manhattan to celebrate her special big day.

The 18-year-old serenaded her mom backstage at the Barrymore Theatre, where Katie is currently starring in the Broadway production of Our Town.

Suri, who is now a freshman at Carnegie Mellon University, led the cast and crew in singing “Happy Birthday” while holding a playful vintage headshot of Robert Redford emblazoned with “Happy B-day Katie!” Katie shared the sweet moment with her 2.9 million Instagram followers, clearly touched by the thoughtful gesture.

Suri’s musical talents are no secret to fans of the Dawson’s Creek alum. She has previously lent her voice to her mother’s films, including a cover of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart’s Blue Moon for Katie’s 2022 directorial project Alone Together, and another song for 2023’s Rare Objects.

Speaking about directing her daughter, Katie said: "She’s very talented. She said she would do it and recorded it. I let her do her thing. That’s the way I direct in general—'This is what I think we all want, now go do your thing.'"

© Instagram Katie recently celebrated her birthday

Earlier, Katie, 44, took to Instagram to express her gratitude, sharing a photo of the purple roses Suri gifted her alongside the heartfelt caption: "I am so grateful for all of my blessings, especially my daughter!” She also revealed she was treated to a homemade red velvet cake, French fries, and falafel, courtesy of her co-star Bobby Daye.

Suri’s visit to New York was particularly special, given her busy schedule at Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh.

© TikTok Suri is currently studying fashion

The milestone also reminded Katie of her daughter’s journey into adulthood. Reflecting on Suri’s transition to college life, Katie previously said: "I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

Suri, who has chosen to go by her middle name Noelle and dropped her father Tom Cruise’s surname. Tom has not been publicly pictured with his daughter since his six-year marriage to Katie ended in 2012.

© Taylor Hill Suri Cruise has grown up in New York City

Speculation persists that the estrangement may stem from Katie and Suri’s disassociation from Scientology, as church doctrine reportedly encourages members to sever ties with so-called suppressive people (SPs).

Since her split from Tom, Katie has maintained a fiercely independent path. She dated Jamie Foxx for several years, though their relationship ended in 2019, and had a brief romance with musician Bobby Wooten III in 2022. Currently single, Katie remains focused on her career and motherhood.

© James Devaney Suri Cruise and Tom Cruise visit Charles River Basin on October 10, 2009

Katie is thriving professionally, earning acclaim for her role as Myrtle Webb in Kenny Leon’s multi-racial revival of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Our Town, running through January 19.

The production also stars Jim Parsons and Zoey Deutch, with Katie returning to the stage following her turn as Julia Cheever in Wanderers earlier this year.

The actress is no stranger to Broadway, having previously appeared in Arthur Miller’s All My Sons and Theresa Rebeck’s comedy Dead Accounts. Beyond the stage, Katie is juggling several upcoming film projects, including starring alongside Al Pacino in Dito Montiel’s thriller Captivated. She’ll also guest star in the second season of Peacock’s Poker Face, led by Natasha Lyonne.