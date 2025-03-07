Goldie Hawn, 79, teases brand new career move after vulnerable admission — watch

Goldie Hawn will make an appearance on Celebrity IOU this Monday and in this sneak peek clip she takes on a brand new role – that of director.

The actress joined Drew and Jonathan Scott to help a close friend who has been by her side for decades transform her home kitchen and living areas, but in this clip she tells the brothers that she may not be cut out of the DIY life, leaving them creating Goldie her own director's chair.

Watch the moment below:

Watch as Goldie Hawn gets her own director's chair

"I don't know that I am cut out for this. My best show is direction. I have a finger and it points really well," quipped Goldie.

A director's chair was then created for Goldie, with her own name added on a piece of painting tape, and they popped a bottle of champagne so she could order them around.

"Do you boss Kurt around like this at home?" Goldie was then asked to which she laughed.

© Dennys Ilic Jonathan and Drew with Goldie Hawn in a demolished kitchen on Celebrity IOU

Goldie has been in a relationship with Kurt Russell since 1983 but the pair have never married, with Goldie admitting that they "would have been long divorced if [she'd] been married.

Goldie's appearance comes a week after she walked the Oscars red carpet in which she wore a stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown.

© Getty Images Goldie at the 97th Annual Oscars

"I don't love posting photos of myself, but I had to take a moment to thank @dolcegabbana for this stunning creation made just for me," she captioned a beautiful snap of herself. "So grateful for your artistry. Thank you!"

Goldie also helped to present an award alongside Andrew Garfield and the pair had a touching moment that fans loved, when the Spiderman actor got the opportunity to publicly show his appreciation for the actress, who happened to be his late mother's favorite.

© Getty Images Andrew and Goldie shared a sweet moment on stage

"There's someone, there's a person who gave my mother during her life the most joy, the most comfort," he said. "And tonight, I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart."

"That person is Goldie Hawn. I can feel her smiling at us at this moment," he added to the very touched Goldie. "You've given us movies full of joy. You've lifted our spirits, and you made us feel that all was right with the world, over and over and over again."

Goldie thanked Andrew for his kind words, saying: "I just loved it, you know? I just loved making movies and this amazing Hollywood and making people laugh and maybe some didn't but that's okay."