Missing You viewers make same complaint about Harlan Coben's Netflix thriller

Netflix's latest Harlan Coben adaptation, Missing You, has had viewers glued to their screens since it arrived on New Year's Day and while fans have been gripped by the compelling and twisty plot, some made the same complaint about the show on social media.

The series stars Slow Horses actress Rosalind Eleazar as detective Kat Donovan, whose life is upended after she spots her ex-fiancé Josh [Ashley Walters] on a dating app 11 years after he mysteriously vanished.

Josh's reappearance leads Kat on the hunt to uncover the truth about his disappearance as well as the mystery surrounding her father Clint's [Lenny Henry] murder.

Warning! Spoilers for the ending ahead.

While viewers praised the gripping series, some felt a little disappointed by the ending, which saw Kat's ex Josh revealed as her dad Clint's killer.

Clint, who was a corrupt cop and having a secret affair with his lover Parker [Cyril Nri], had confronted Aqua [Mary Malone] and begged her not to tell Kat about his affair when things got violent. Josh walked in as the pair engaged in a struggle and ended up stabbing Clint.

The final moments of the episode saw Kat stroke Josh's finger as the pair sat beside each other, reeling from the latter's shocking confession.

Taking to social media, one person penned: "Anyone else binge-watch the entire #MissingYouNetflix series tonight? No? Just me? I loved it up to the ending. What a letdown. I won't spoil it for you but damn! It had everything, intrigue, a good plot, intense, a guessing game & then, nada."

A second viewer agreed, writing: "#MissingYou was an engaging limited series that kept it interesting till the end," while another added: "Done and dusted! Enjoyed this but I hated the ending."

A fourth penned: "Binge-worthy #MissingYouNetflix. Thought the ending was a bit meh after all the drama."

However, not all viewers were disappointed by the show's conclusion, with one person writing: "Happily binge-watched my way through the incredibly thrilling and captivating #MissingYou. Such a brilliant storyline that held my attention throughout with some intense twists and turns that kept you guessing! Just as good as the book!"

Another fan penned: "Wow, absolutely fantastic!! Brilliant writing, fabulous acting, was totally gripped."

For those yet to tune into the series, it's based on Harlan Coben's 2014 novel of the same name.

Here's the full synopsis: "11 years ago Detective Kat Donovan's fiancé Josh – the love of her life – disappeared, and she's never heard from him since.

"Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."

Missing You is available to watch on Netflix.