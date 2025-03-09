The 1% Club's Lee Mack left speechless by contestant's shocking revelation

Lee Mack was left stunned on Saturday night's episode of The 1% Club after contestant Emily shared an unexpected story about her previous TV experience.

During the ITV game show, Lee asked Emily why she had decided to apply. Her response took the host completely by surprise.

WATCH: The 1% Club Contestant shares shocking mix-up

Emily explained openly: "Well, I was actually meant to be on Naked Attraction. I got headhunted to go on that!"

Lee, visibly shocked, immediately replied: "No way, are you serious?!" Emily confirmed her revelation was genuine, adding she was indeed approached by the producers of the Channel 4 dating show.

Emily explains her unusual situation

© ITV Emily revealed she was supposed to be on Naked Attraction

Emily revealed that the Naked Attraction team reached out to her directly via Instagram. She explained further: "I basically used to have an open Instagram, so they headhunted me and said, 'We really want you to go on it.'"

Encouraged by her friends, Emily considered going through with it initially. She shared: "All my friends were like, ‘You should do it!’ So, I went to the first stage of interviews, which is just a chat."

Lee quickly interjected to ask what a Naked Attraction interview involves. Emily assured him it was just a casual conversation.

Emily decides against Naked Attraction

© ITV Emily wasn't supposed to be on The 1% Club

Despite the initial interest, Emily admitted she had second thoughts about appearing nude on television. She revealed honestly: "I was like, ‘I can’t do this, I'm not getting naked on national television.’"

Emily then humorously added: "So I came on here instead!" This prompted Lee to joke with relief: "Ah, well that’s a relief. For a minute there I thought the reason they’ve sat you in the front is the screen is going to come up!"

Emily's journey on The 1% Club

© ITV Lee Mack was shocked by Emily's story

Although Emily entertained the audience with her funny admission, her performance on The 1% Club was less successful. She progressed to the 70% question before eventually leaving the game.

By the end of the episode, the spotlight had shifted to another contestant, Jackie, who reached the final round. Jackie was given the chance to risk her £10,000 winnings for the full £100,000 jackpot.

Jackie's tense final decision

© ITV Other contestants were also shocked by Emily's story on The 1% Club

Jackie faced a difficult decision, as Lee pointed out the stakes clearly: "If you won that, you'd be the first person ever on the show to win the whole £100,000."

She was hesitant about potentially losing £10,000 if she got the final question wrong. After careful consideration, Jackie decided not to take the risk.

Instead, Jackie left the show with a substantial prize of £11,000, having earned an additional £1,000 bonus for not using her pass during the game.

Viewers amused by Emily's revelation

© ITV Lee Mack's reaction to Emily's story was priceless

Fans of the show found Emily's unusual story highly entertaining, sharing their amusement online. Several viewers praised her honesty, describing the moment as "hilarious."

One fan tweeted: "Emily admitting she nearly went on Naked Attraction made my night—Lee Mack's reaction was priceless!"

Another viewer commented: "The best thing I've seen on TV this week is Lee Mack's face after Emily's confession!"

Another entertaining episode

© ITV Lee Mack is the present of The 1% Club

Saturday’s episode highlighted the spontaneous humour and surprising revelations that make The 1% Club popular with viewers. Lee's quick wit and genuine surprise at Emily’s revelation proved a highlight of the evening.

With further entertaining moments expected, viewers will be keen to see what other surprises future episodes bring.

The 1% Club is available to stream now on ITVX.