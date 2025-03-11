Larry Lamb unveils hair transformation after fans liken new look to 'Doc Brown'

Larry Lamb has unveiled his epic before and after hair transformation. The Gavin and Stacey star, 77, took to Instagram to share before and after photos of his haircut.

The beloved actor, best known for playing Mick Shipman in the BBC sitcom, displayed his wild locks pre-chop in a hilarious photo which had fans likening him to Back to the Future star Doc Brown.

WATCH: Larry Lamb responds to Gavin and Stacey movie rumours

One fan commented: "Looks like Doc Brown", another joked: "Marty McFly and Doc would be proud" while a third bluntly likened him to "the mad professor".

With his gravity-defying hairdo and wide smile, the resemblance between Larry and Emmett Brown – aka time travelling scientist Doc Brown – in the iconic 80s Robert Zemeckis comedy was uncanny.

Taking to Instagram to share his transformation, Larry wrote: "A friend said that for someone about to publish their first novel I’d better get Corrado at Radio to sort my hair out!"Swipe right. So I did !! What do we think ? I like it but I was fed up with the long hair anyway...."

© Instagram Larry Lamb has unveiled his epic before and after hair transformation

Post cut, Larry looked super suave as he showcased his newly shorn locks in a checked shirt, navy tie and tweed jacket.

Larry's fond farewell to Gavin and Stacey

Filming the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special was an emotional experience for former EastEnders actor Larry.

© Instagram The former EastEnders actor looked very dapper!

He reunited with co-stars including James Corden, Ruth Jones and Alison Steadman for the epic 90-minute conclusion to the cross-border love story that first delighted the nation in 2007.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Larry touched upon what it was like to finally give their beloved characters closure.

"It was a trip down memory lane because suddenly there we are and we’re facing the fact that, effectively, this is the end of this venture, the end of this journey, and it was so emotional," he explained.

The resemblance between Larry and time travelling scientist Doc Brown in Back to the Future was uncanny

"And chronologically, on the last day of filming, we were filming the end of the story, which is so unusual because nine times out of 10 you’ll find you’re doing the end on the first day, and you’re doing the beginning right at the end of it all," Larry added.

"What we were filming was the end of the story on the very last day. There’s a mental ‘tick, tick’ going on all the time and the emotions (are) just building and building and building.”