Gavin & Stacey's Ruth Jones set to reprise her role as Nessa in a surprising return

Gavin & Stacey fans have an unexpected treat in store as Ruth Jones is set to reprise her iconic role as Nessa Jenkins. Just days after the final episode of the much-loved sitcom aired, Jones will step back into character to mark a historic milestone for the BBC.

The actress will channel Nessa's no-nonsense persona to read Radio 4's Shipping Forecast as part of its centenary celebrations on New Year's Day. It's a unique twist that has delighted fans of both the show and the long-running maritime bulletin.

WATCH: Gavin & Stacey star's parents reacted to her surprise return

A nod to Nessa's past

© Tom Jackson Ruth Jones and Joanna Page in the final episode

Speaking about the special broadcast, Ruth Jones, 58, shared her excitement about the project. "Nessa has got quite a colourful history, and one of her jobs was on the high seas. The Shipping Forecast was always very important and useful to her," she explained.

Nessa's seafaring connections were even referenced in the recent final episode of Gavin & Stacey. During the special, Smithy, played by James Corden, stopped Nessa from returning to her work on the ships in a heartwarming scene at Southampton Dock.

A fitting tribute

© BBC James Corden and Ruth returned for the new special

The Shipping Forecast first aired on the BBC in January 1924 as a weather bulletin for sailors, becoming a national treasure over the decades. To celebrate its 100th anniversary, a range of famous faces will take part in a day-long schedule of special programming.

Alongside Jones, contributors include Julie Hesmondhalgh, Stephen Fry, Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar, and sailor Dame Ellen MacArthur. Each will share historic forecasts and personal memories of the beloved broadcast.

Radio 4 controller Mohit Bakaya described the event as a celebration of a British institution. "The Shipping Forecast is one of our national treasures," he said. "I'm delighted we are cracking a bottle against the hull to launch 100 years of the Shipping Forecast on the BBC."

A bittersweet farewell

© PA Images via Getty Images, Getty Ruth Jones attends a BBC launch event for Gavin and Stacey: The Finale, at Ham Yard Hotel in London

Jones's return as Nessa comes shortly after the final episode of Gavin & Stacey aired, drawing an impressive 12.3 million viewers. The festive special, which featured Nessa and Smithy's wedding, earned the highest Christmas ratings since 2008.

The episode's emotional ending marked the culmination of a series that has been a staple of British television for over a decade. While creators Ruth Jones and James Corden have ruled out writing more episodes, their collaboration may not be over.

Corden recently hinted at future projects with Jones, saying: "We don't know if we have another idea in us, but I'd be so disappointed if we didn't even try."

More Gavin & Stacey to come

© Instagram Gavin and Stacey's special was record-breaking

Fans of the show can also look forward to a new documentary, Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell, which airs on New Year's Day. The special will explore the making of the series and the legacy it leaves behind.

In addition, Jones and Corden are set to release a book next autumn titled When Gavin Met Stacey and Everything in Between: A Story of Love and Friendship. The book promises to offer behind-the-scenes insights and untold stories from the show's creators.

A beloved character lives on

© Tom Jackson Is there more Gavin and Stacey to come?

While Gavin & Stacey may have come to an end, Nessa's return for the Shipping Forecast ensures the character remains a part of British cultural life. For fans, it's a delightful surprise and a fitting way to celebrate the enduring legacy of both Nessa and the BBC's maritime institution.

Jones's unique take on the centenary broadcast is sure to be a highlight of New Year's Day, combining nostalgia and humour in a way only Nessa Jenkins could deliver.