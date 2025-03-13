Robin Roberts announces 'new member of the ABC News family' as she closes out show with exciting news

It was a joyous ending to Good Morning America on Thursday when Robin Roberts made an exciting announcement right at the end of the show.

"Before we skedaddle," she said as the cameras panned out from the co-hosts. "We want to introduce a new member of the ABC News family."

Robin was joined by her fellow anchors Michael Strahan, George Stepanopoulos, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee who smiled as she shared the news.

Their colleague Yoni Mintz had welcomed a baby with his wife and the group cooed over the adorable photo they showed on-air.

The senior ABC News producer's bundle of joy is called Jonah Kaydan. "Congratulations," Ginger shouted as Robin quipped: "We are so happy for them. Sending our best wishes to the entire family."

The ABC family are close-knit and when it comes to the GMA hosts, they share a close bond onscreen and off.

The many hosts of the show have developed lasting friendships over the years, some having been part of the team for over a decade, and have supported each other through major milestones in life, whether joyous or devastating.

Michael and George aren't afraid to rib one another; the former frequently has playful jabs at George, while he prefers a sly comment.

Robin, in particular, is the one who exhibits the closest bonds with many of her fellow anchors in the ABC News family.

The former basketball star has hosted the ABC news show with George for nearly 15 years, after they started co-anchoring in 2009, and they've remained close friends on and off the show ever since.\

Michael previously thanked Robin for giving him the confidence to become a successful TV host after his stint in the NFL.

While chatting on Candace Parker's Moments podcast he discussed his unexpected transition from the football field to becoming a TV personality and said Robin had been a godsend from the start.

Michael was unbelievably worried about his abilities in a new profession when he began.

He explained to Candace: "To be honest with you, I was such a fish out of water that Robin saved me in a lot of ways.

"I remember being at the Oscars on the red carpet and I was doing Live with Kelly at the time. I had never done an Oscar red carpet. I thought, 'what am I doing on the red carpet and interviewing people?'"

Michael continued: "Before the stars started coming down the carpet I was so nervous and I could see Robin on the red carpet getting ready to do the ABC show.

"I see her and walk over and give her a hug. I tell her, 'I'm scared to death. I'm scared'. She just said, 'You gonna be alright,' and I said, 'I really don't know,' and she said, 'Michael. Trust me, you'll be alright. I came from sports too.' Just that very simply, 'I came from sports too,' made me go, 'wow, I forgot'."

Prior to her television career, Robin was an outstanding college athlete and basketball player. She was also a successful sports broadcaster.