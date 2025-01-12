Jessica Brown Findlay and her husband Ziggy Heath were the picture of happiness when they tied the knot in September 2020.

The former Downton Abbey actress, 35, who is back on TV screens this weekend in ITV's gripping new drama series Playing Nice, and her fellow actor husband got married in a beautifully understated wedding which took place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of restrictions surrounding the public health crisis, their nuptials were low-key and certainly unconventional.

© Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock Ziggy Heath and Jessica Brown Findlay at the Venice Film Festival in 2022, two years after they wed

However, the wedding itself was not the only part out of the ordinary as Jessica wore a second wedding dress over the happy weekend, and it's not what you'd expect!

Jessica's unconventional second wedding dress

Shortly after their wedding, Jessica took to Instagram to share her excitement with two lovely photographs from their big day which, romantically, took place over birthday weekend.

The first snap showed the newlyweds embracing, with Jessica looking stunning in a lace bridal gown. The second photograph shared in the same post showed off her gorgeously unconventional second wedding dress in striking red colour.

© Instagram Jessica shared this photo on her wedding weekend

Jessica was literally jumping for joy in the snap as she outstretched her arms in mid-air on top of a bed of what appeared to be a charming hotel.

The actor's dress was strapless with a sweetheart neckline complete with subtly chic frilling. The bottom half of the gown was balloon and midi-length, the perfect post-wedding dress.

Jessica's hair fell naturally in loose waves and she accessorised perfectly with a matching red headband.

The room was stunningly decorative with neutral tones and floral wallpaper. The room was flooded with sunlight thanks to the large windows and outside a blooming garden serves as a beautiful backdrop.

Writing the caption, Jessica said: "[Love] wins every time. A weekend of dreams. Small celebrations felt HUGE. And now what a birthday! X I love you."

Jessica Brown Findlay and Ziggy's stunningly understated nuptials

In a previous interview with The Times, the actress reflected on their special day saying she wouldn't have changed a single thing about their circumstances.

"It was wonderful – low-key and micro. After a lockdown 30 people felt huge," she said, referring to her guestlist which had to be re-adjusted more than once because the restrictions included the priest, the organist and other wedding helpers in the numbers.

© ITV Jessica as Lucy in Playing Nice

For her main gown, the bride wore a high-neck lace ensemble and a jewelled headband with her hair swept back in a chic bun.

Ziggy, meanwhile, sported a snazzy patterned waistcoat, crisp white shirt and black trousers.

© Instagram The couple welcomed their sons in November 2022

The understated day didn't go without an impressive wedding cake, though. The couple chose a three-tiered creation from London-based brand Lily Vanilli Bakery.

The pale pink buttercream piping made the cake unique and looked delicious, too!

Since getting married, Jessica and Ziggy have welcomed twin boys via IVF treatment which Jessica candidly documented on her social media.