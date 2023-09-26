David Muir's ABC show faces big shake-up as a new chapter begins – details

A follow-up to Amy Robach has been named, and it's a very familiar face

It's official, Deborah Roberts is now the official co-anchor of ABC News' 20/20 alongside David Muir following Amy Robach's departure from the role.

Amy, 50, originally led the show before her exit from ABC after her affair with T.J. Holmes became public knowledge and proved to be a PR scandal.

Deborah, meanwhile, has been a stalwart of the ABC News team since 1995, when she first joined 20/20 as a correspondent. In October, she was promoted to contributing anchor while also continuing her role as a senior news correspondent across their various platforms.

The 63-year-old took to her social media to share the exciting news with a portrait of hers alongside David, 49, who also happens to be a close friend outside of the studio.

She wrote: "I have some news to share. I am thrilled and humbled to step into the role as co anchor @abc2020 alongside my friend and colleague @davidmuirabc.

"We are proud to carry on the tradition of in-depth reporting on this venerable newsmagazine which has revealed truths and opened hearts and minds for 46 years, beginning with the great Barbara Walters and Hugh Downs.

"It is the thrill of a lifetime to travel the path which Barbara cleared for women like me who dreamed of reporting meaningful and life changing stories. What a privilege and honor to keep the legacy going."

An official statement from David on the news, shared by Variety, reads: "Deborah brings her love of storytelling, her deep commitment to the truth, and most of all, her humanity to everything she does. I cannot wait to stand beside her on 20/20."

ABC President Kim Godwin added: "Deborah Roberts is one of a kind – a first-class journalist who brings heart, authority and integrity to every story she covers.

"Along with David Muir, she embodies the DNA of 20/20, inspiring the team and people around the world with every thoughtful word, inspiring report and impactful interview."

Amy anchored the show alongside David from 2018-2023, when she and T.J. were officially let go from the network and Deborah stepped up.

Last October, president Kim shared via a note that Deborah would become the show's latest contributing anchor, which she marked with an emotional message.

She penned: "As a kid, I was in awe of @abc2020 watching the trailblazer, Barbara Walters and her team offer a deeper and emotional understanding of our world.

"I watched on Friday nights with my family and dreamt of joining the ranks of those intrepid reporters, creative producers and brilliant editors. Sometimes dreams come true. For two decades I have been among them, carrying on the tradition of great storytelling.

"And today, I step into a new role as a contributing anchor of our program who will shine more light on our reporting. I am prouder than ever of this great team and our legacy, now celebrating 45 years on @abcnews."

