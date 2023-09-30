Deborah Roberts 'floored' by David Muir's incredible gesture ahead of new chapter

Deborah Roberts was left "floored" after an unexpected and incredibly sweet gesture from her new co-anchor, David Muir. Ahead of their highly-anticipated debut on ABC's 20/20, the journalist, 63, started an Instagram Live on Friday evening, where she attempted to hold back tears.

© Instagram Deborah Roberts got emotional while speaking about David Muir in an Instagram Live

"For any of you watching World News Tonight now, my friend David Muir, who by the way just won an Emmy for best evening news broadcast, best broadcast period on television…" she began.

"Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh I'm trying to conceal the mist in my eyes. David and I, as so many of you know, are now teaming up as co-anchors on 20/20. And I was watching his evening broadcast just now and he did this beautiful, beautiful tribute to us as a team and I'm just…David I've got to tell you, and I don't know if you're even watching because you're probably still finishing up on the air, but I'm floored. I am floored."

© Instagram David Muir and Deborah Roberts are good friends

Looking at the camera, she added: "I have to tell you all, this has been one of the most magnificent weeks of my life – of my life."

Sparking a reaction, fans rushed to congratulate the star on her new role. "Yes, I just finished watching it. Congratulations. You are such a classy lady and he is such a classy gentleman, so perfect pairing. Looking forward to watching you all tonight," wrote one.

"You're such a hard working, smart professional! All the hard work has paid off and you are where you should be. Yours is an inspiring and incredible journey! Congratulations Deborah!!!" added another.

Deborah, who has been reporting by David's side ever since his former co-host Amy Robach was asked to leave the post in January, is now an official co-host on 20/20.

Confirming the news this week, she penned: "I have some news to share. I am thrilled and humbled to step into the role as co anchor @abc2020 alongside my friend and colleague @davidmuirabc.

"We are proud to carry on the tradition of in-depth reporting on this venerable newsmagazine which has revealed truths and opened hearts and minds for 46 years, beginning with the great Barbara Walters and Hugh Downs.

"It is the thrill of a lifetime to travel the path which Barbara cleared for women like me who dreamed of reporting meaningful and life changing stories. What a privilege and honor to keep the legacy going."

David, 49, has also spoken about Deborah's new role, and he might just be one of her biggest cheerleaders. Sharing a photo of the pair, he wrote: "If you hear cheering on New York City's Upper West Side - that's me. @debrobertsabc in her new role - an all new @abc2020 Friday."