BBC drama fans say is 'as good as Broadchurch' shocks viewers

BBC viewers have praised drama series Sherwood as being "as good as Broadchurch", with many left shocked by the compelling and gritty storylines.

The show, created and written by James Graham, premiered in June 2022 and quickly became a favourite with fans and critics alike. Many have called it one of the "cleverest" and "most compelling" BBC dramas in recent years.

Viewers rave about BBC's Sherwood

© BBC David Morrissey and Terence Maynard in Sherwood

The political thriller was so popular that it was swiftly renewed for a second series, which aired in August 2024. Now a third series has already been announced, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more.

Set in the Nottinghamshire mining district of Ashfield, Sherwood draws inspiration from real-life events, specifically two shocking murders that occurred in July 2004. The drama is centred around the community’s deep-seated divisions following the 1980s miners' strike.

Real-life events that inspired Sherwood

© Jack Merriman Lesley Manville in Sherwood

The first series explores the fallout from the tragic murders of hairdresser Chanel Taylor and trade unionist Keith Frogson. Both events shook the local community to its core, revealing underlying tensions that had simmered for decades.

In series two, Sherwood moves forward in time, delving deeper into contemporary conflicts. Viewers witness the turmoil of gang wars, intense family dynamics, revenge, and betrayal.

Sherwood features a remarkable cast, including David Morrissey, Lesley Manville, Sharlene Whyte, and David Harewood. The powerful performances have captivated audiences, earning widespread acclaim.

One viewer described the drama as "television dynamite", while another called it a "five-star show" due to the outstanding performances and gripping narrative.

Fans compare Sherwood to Broadchurch

© BBC David Tennant and Olivia Colman in Broadchurch

Many fans have compared the show's gripping intensity to another BBC hit, Broadchurch. One viewer wrote: "Ridiculously first rate. Reminds me of the top-notch gravitas of Broadchurch, same unimpeachably high production values and knockout writing and acting."

Another viewer said: "This series is an eye opener to the real world of political policing in the UK. A great series and a great watch. Not for people who aren't intelligent."

Fans have also highlighted the realism of the storylines. One viewer said: "Stunning. Great actors. Clever plot. Well thought out. I wasn't expecting how good it would be."

High praise from critics

© BBC David Morrissey stars in Sherwood season 2

The Guardian described Sherwood as "television dynamite", with others praising its careful balance of drama and historical accuracy. Critics have also highlighted James Graham's authentic portrayal, rooted in his own experience growing up near the events depicted.

One fan shared: "An incredibly rich and believable series. Unlike so many other TV mysteries, there's an actual mystery at the heart of this."

Another viewer praised the clever plot, stating: "This has proven to be one of the best in its genre. The beauty of the show is the separate stories and character build. Very well done."

Sherwood has set a high bar for BBC dramas, with audiences eagerly awaiting the arrival of series three.

Sherwood is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.