Tipping Point: biggest wins of all time revealed

In 2020, Clive Rushden secured the highest-ever jackpot win in a historic moment that left Ben visibly emotional.

"Which team won the 2019 Super Bowl by a score of 13-3?" asked the host, prompting Clive to respond, "New England Patriots" – an answer which bagged him £20,000.

"Clive, you've done it! I can't believe you have done it!" exclaimed Ben. "I am knocked over! Thank you so much!" said Clive.

When Ben asked how Clive planned to spend his winnings, the contestant revealed: "Well, I'm sure we'll be going down to Aus. We're just going to enjoy it. It's just stunning; I'm overwhelmed."

Later, when Clive appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss his win, he called Tipping Point "a humbling experience" and "some kind of dream".