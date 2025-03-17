Tipping Point: biggest wins of all time revealed

It's been over a decade since Tipping Point began and in his 12-year tenure as host, Ben Shephard has witnessed some eye-watering wins on the beloved quiz show. Here we remember the biggest jackpots of all time and reveal how the record-breaking contestants planned to spend their winnings…
Clive
In 2020, Clive Rushden secured the highest-ever jackpot win in a historic moment that left Ben visibly emotional.
"Which team won the 2019 Super Bowl by a score of 13-3?" asked the host, prompting Clive to respond, "New England Patriots" – an answer which bagged him £20,000.
"Clive, you've done it! I can't believe you have done it!" exclaimed Ben. "I am knocked over! Thank you so much!" said Clive.
When Ben asked how Clive planned to spend his winnings, the contestant revealed: "Well, I'm sure we'll be going down to Aus. We're just going to enjoy it. It's just stunning; I'm overwhelmed."
Later, when Clive appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss his win, he called Tipping Point "a humbling experience" and "some kind of dream".
Tom
Just one year after Clive's record-breaking victory, contestant Tom followed suit. Confirming the news on social media, Ben congratulated the Lincolnshire local in 2021.
"SPOILERS - There it is! Tipping Point history is made!! Tom is our second EVER double jackpot winner scooping that incredible £20k. He almost made it look easy!! Huge congratulations to Tom and his family on that life-changing win!"
Quizzed about his winnings, Tom explained that while he had intended to fund a family trip to Perth, Australia, the travel restrictions brought on by the Covid lockdown had made him rethink his plans. Instead, the family man decided to split the money between himself, his wife and their two daughters.
Following his stint on the show, Tom revealed that he was "dared" to apply for Tipping Point by his wife as they had been long-running fans of the ITV programme.
Erika
In season one, Erika, an international programme manager from Newcastle, became the first-ever contestant to take home the £10,000 jackpot.
After struggling to make ends meet in round one, Erika made an astounding comeback and was left in a state of disbelief after winning. "I can't believe it," she told Ben, musing that she would use her jackpot to travel to Japan.