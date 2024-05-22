10 stylish milkmaid dresses to live out your Bridgerton fantasy this summer

Milkmaid dresses are a trend that returns every summer, and with the latest series of Bridgerton hitting our screens, we're more obsessed than ever with the feminine style.

Characterised by its fitted bodice that cinches around the bust, puffed sleeves, and A-line skirt, the milkmaid trend has developed over the years, dating back to the 18th century when the style was worn by women working on dairy farms.

© Netflix

Any Bridgerton fans will have noticed the more formal take on the milkmaid trend worn by the female characters, with corseted bodices, square necklines and exaggerated sleeves being wardrobe regulars for everyone from Penelope Featherington to Kate Sharma and Francesca Bridgerton.

The modern version of the milkmaid dress boasts the same flattering silhouette, with floral prints, mini cuts and tie fronts giving the stylish new take on the romantic style, and these high street versions are perfect for summer daywear styling.

© LAURENCE CENDROWICZ

How to wear a milkmaid dress

The effortless cut of a milkmaid dress makes styling easy. The summer dress can be thrown on with a pair of white trainers and a crossbody bag for a laid-back everyday look, or opt for a pair of espadrille sandals and sunglasses in the warm weather. For festival season, why not give a 'cool girl' twist to the trend with an oversized brown leather jacket and cowboy boots. Black milkmaid dresses are also a great option for day-to-night dressing, and I can totally see & Other Stories' version being worn with bright pink heels for a glam evening outfit.

How I chose the best milkmaid dresses