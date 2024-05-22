10 stylish milkmaid dresses to live out your Bridgerton fantasy this summer

Milkmaid dresses are a trend that returns every summer, and with the latest series of Bridgerton hitting our screens, we're more obsessed than ever with the feminine style.
Characterised by its fitted bodice that cinches around the bust, puffed sleeves, and A-line skirt, the milkmaid trend has developed over the years, dating back to the 18th century when the style was worn by women working on dairy farms.
Any Bridgerton fans will have noticed the more formal take on the milkmaid trend worn by the female characters, with corseted bodices, square necklines and exaggerated sleeves being wardrobe regulars for everyone from Penelope Featherington to Kate Sharma and Francesca Bridgerton.
The modern version of the milkmaid dress boasts the same flattering silhouette, with floral prints, mini cuts and tie fronts giving the stylish new take on the romantic style, and these high street versions are perfect for summer daywear styling.
How to wear a milkmaid dress
The effortless cut of a milkmaid dress makes styling easy. The summer dress can be thrown on with a pair of white trainers and a crossbody bag for a laid-back everyday look, or opt for a pair of espadrille sandals and sunglasses in the warm weather. For festival season, why not give a 'cool girl' twist to the trend with an oversized brown leather jacket and cowboy boots. Black milkmaid dresses are also a great option for day-to-night dressing, and I can totally see & Other Stories' version being worn with bright pink heels for a glam evening outfit.
How I chose the best milkmaid dresses
Trends: Milkmaid dresses are trending right now, but I've picked out timeless pieces that you'll want to continue to wear year after year.
Style: Whether you're looking for a classic white milkmaid midi dress for summer or a mini milkmaid dress with a pretty floral print, I've selected a range of different styles in black, pink, blue, and more.
Price: There are so many stylish milkmaid dresses on the high street right now, and I've chosen pieces in a range of price points, starting from £25, that I believe are truly worth shopping.
Nobody's Child's Evelyn Midi Dress perfectly falls into the milkmaid dress trend with its cinched bodice, A-line skirt, and vintage-style puffed sleeves. The square neck style is finished with a string tie detail, along with handy pockets and delicate broderie anglaise embroidery. The versatile day dress can be teamed with white trainers, or elevate the look with a pair of espadrille sandals and gold jewellery.
ASOS Broderie Mini Milkmaid Dress
ASOS Milkmaid Dress
Sizes: 4-18
Colours: Available in white or black
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
If you're looking for a mini version of the trend, ASOS's white milkmaid dress is ticking all the boxes. It features a square neckline, subtly puffed sleeves, a tie front, and a stretchy shirred panel. The ultra-feminine style is ideal for wearing with slip-on sandals during the summer, and it would make a gorgeous holiday dress too.
& Other Stories Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
& Other Stories Milkmaid Dress
Sizes: 32-44
Colours: Available in blue and red
Shipping: £4 or free with a £80 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
& Other Stories has so many lovely summer dresses right now, and this floaty midi comes in the prettiest pastel blue shade. The sweetheart neckline, smocked bodice, and under-bust shirring make it super flattering for all body shapes, while the white floral print will pair perfectly with white footwear.
Boohoo Puff Sleeve Milkmaid Dress
Boohoo Milkmaid Dress
Sizes: 10-16
Shipping: £3.99 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Boohoo's classic white milkmaid dress has been designed to flatter the figure with its form-fitting cut and stretch material. Suitable for both daytime and evening wear, I'd recommend styling with a raffia bag and brown sandals for summer days out, or elevate the look with lilac heels and a matching clutch for a glamorous finish.
& Other Stories Puff Sleeve Linen Dress
H&M Milkmaid Dress
Sizes: 4-16
Colours: Available in black and white botanical
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £30 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
A black milkmaid dress is great for throwing on whatever the occasion for an instantly put-together look. H&M's linen version of the milkmaid trend had a smocked back panel, short puffed sleeves, and a ruffled hem, finished with a side slit to enhance the silhouette. I love the & Other Stories number with ballet flats, but I could also see it looking stylish with just about any footwear.
Urban Outfitters Kimchi Suki Milkmaid Dress
Urban Outfitters Milkmaid Dress
Sizes: XXS-XL
Colours: Available in pink, blue, black and white
Shipping: £3.99 or free over £35
Returns: Within 30 days
Urban Outfitters has put an edgy twist on its milkmaid dress with the asymmetrical hanky hem. The pale pink midi features a deep scoop neckline with capped sleeves and the classic shirred bodice that hugs the figure in all the right places. I could totally see this one being styled with cowboy boots for festival season.
New Look Ditsy Floral Milkmaid Mini Dress
New Look Milkmaid Dress
Sizes: 6-18
Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
New Look's pink milkmaid dress is so pretty with its ditsy floral print, elasticated short sleeves and fitted bodice that ties at the back. The mini cut makes it perfect for throwing on with white trainers and a denim jacket for an effortless daywear style, and I love the cut-out detailing that brings the look together.
Free People Feeling Bonita Midi Dress
Free People Milkmaid Dress
Sizes: XS-XL
Colours: Available in eight colours
Shipping: £6 or free with a £100 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Free People's gorgeous milkmaid dress is an elevated staple to wear for years to come. The midi features the classic corset-inspired bodice, with a sweetheart neckline and a floaty skirt with pleating. The open-back really gives the dress that extra something, with delicate tie detailing that comes together at the top and lower back. I'd recommend opting for a pair of slip-on sandals and a straw bag to complete the look.
Apricot Sarasa Milkmaid Midi Dress
Apricot Milkmaid Dress
Sizes: 8-18
Colours: Available in yellow, blue and pink
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Channel the sunny weather with Apricot's gorgeous floral milkmaid dress. The smocked waist has been designed to create a feminine silhouette, perfectly paired with the vintage-style drop sleeves and unique hanky hem. The summer style can be dressed up or down, and it would look just as lovely with laid-back flip-flops as it would with a pair of white heels for special occasions.
Reformation Marella Linen Dress
Reformation Milkmaid Dress
Sizes: 4-16
Colours: Available in black polka dot, red, floral, and white
Shipping: £6 or free with a £100 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Reformation has put a formal spin on the traditional milkmaid dress with its Marella Linen Midi. It features the classic fitted bodice, A-line skirt, and puffed sleeves, with a polka dot print that looks beyond elegant paired with black heels and a matching clutch bag. Finish the look with delicate jewellery and a red lipstick for the ultimate evening style.
