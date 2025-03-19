Line of Duty fans convinced new series on the horizon as cast reunite for special reason

Line of Duty fans were left convinced that a potential new series may be on the horizon after several cast members enjoyed a reunion earlier this week.

In a post shared to Instagram, Scottish actor Martin Compston uploaded a snapshot in which he could be seen posing alongside his co-stars Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar.

© Instagram Vicky reunited with Martin and Adrian

The trio were all smiles as they beamed for a selfie at a pub table. Vicky, who stars as Kate Fleming in the hit BBC drama, looked stylish wearing a grey roll neck jumper, while Martin, who plays DI Steve Arnott, donned a grey polo top, and Adrian, who plays superintendent Ted Hastings, looked smart in a royal blue jumper and a padded gilet.

A caption read: "St Paddy's Day with one of Erin's finest the gaffer, Vicky's here as well."

© World Productions/Steffan Hill/BBC Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty

Fans of the show were quick to speculate in the comments section, with one writing: "Are you guys hiding a script by any chance?!!," while a second remarked: "The best trio there has ever been. Now where's Jed with those scripts, have you got him hiding somewhere?" and a third remarked: "Ummmm plotting season 7 I hope."

In January, Martin told The Times that most of the cast were booked up for the year.

"I just don't know. I'm busy next year. Vicky's ridiculously busy, so's Adrian. If there's a story Jed [Mercurio - the show's creator] wants to tell, he'll come to us," the Vigil star said.

© World Productions/Steffan Hill Line of Duty's Martin Compston as DS Steve Arnott

"As soon as there's some news, we'll let you know, but right now there's nothing there. I'd like to pull my waistcoat out again. I like a waistcoat, but I can't wear them now; it's like putting on Steve's character."

Meanwhile, in November last year, it was reported that several key members of the cast met with Jed to discuss a deal and filming dates for season seven.

© Getty Images Adrian also stars in the likes of Ridley, Blood and Emily

According to The Sun, Adrian, Vicky McClure and Martin attended a summit with the show's creator in October to try and align their schedules in 2025, with the aim to begin filming next year and for the show to return to screens in 2026.

© Shutterstock Adrian appeared on Good Morning Britain last year

Adrian also gave a hopeful update in July during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. When host Susanna Reid stated that the show needed to return to the silver screen, the actor replied: "I think so, Vicky [McClure] thinks so, Martin [Compston] thinks so. Everybody thinks so. It'll be down to the BBC and Doctor Jed Mercurio I think, when and whether we do it."

Take a look in the video below...

He added: "We're all up for it, we're keeping our fingers crossed. Hopefully somebody will make a decision at some point and everybody will go 'Oh they're off again!'"