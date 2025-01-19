The Repair Shop's Will Kirk's super rare photos with gorgeous wife Polly

Will Kirk primarily dedicates his social media updates to his professional life, showing off his restoration successes on The Repair Shop.

Peppered throughout these impressive furniture photos are very rare family updates, including pictures of his stunning wife Polly Snowdon.

The couple recently relocated from Wandsworth, London to the rural market town of Farnham with their two young children, whose names they have never revealed. While this has seen Will post a few photos of his new life in the beautiful countryside, glimpses of Polly remain few and far between. Take a look…

Private wedding View post on Instagram Will marked his wedding day with Polly with a series of photos alongside the caption: "The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen." They tied the knot on 5 August 2021 at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester after delaying their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. Following the ceremony, the couple walked down the aisle arm-in-arm as they were showered with confetti. Polly looked ethereal in a lacy bridal gown featuring a V-neckline, a silky skirt and sheer lace sleeves. She wore her honey-blonde locks in beachy waves and finished her look with block heels.

Post-wedding photos View post on Instagram The couple headed to Cotswolds tourist attraction Arlington Row in Bibury for more wedding photos before their reception. Posing against the backdrop of the chocolate box terraced cottages, Polly gazed up at her new husband, angling her body towards him in a way that showed off her lace backless gown. Will shared the photo in honour of their first wedding anniversary, by which time they had welcomed their daughter.

Wedding guests © Instagram In 2023, the pair dressed to impress for a summer wedding in the Cotswolds. Polly was the epitome of elegance in a white floor-length dress with a soft grey floral pattern, a V-neck and flutter sleeves. She styled her balayage hair in a half updo and accessorised with a woven bag with a pearl strap. Will, meanwhile, kept it classic in a blue waistcoat and a peach tie. "The last wedding of the year and what a marvellous one it was! A huge joy to celebrate two wonderful friends getting married, made even better by seeing little Monty as a ring bearer," he wrote.

Family photos View post on Instagram Polly and Will dressed down for their low-key family photoshoot with their toddler in 2023. The TV star wore denim shorts and a T-shirt while his wife wore a white tee underneath a floral jumpsuit and trainers. The doting parents each held one hand of their daughter, who looked adorable in a white dress. "With our little one growing so quickly, we are always trying to capture these special moments. Thank you to our amazing wedding photographer Siobhan for doing so," he captioned the photo.

Milestone anniversary © Instagram To mark their fifteenth anniversary, Will posted a sweet tribute to Polly, whom he described as his "best friend." Polly looked blonder than ever in the photo, shared in December 2024, with her platinum locks falling to her shoulders and contrasting with her jet-black figure-hugging dress. Will draped his arm over her shoulder, grinning in a salmon pink shirt.

