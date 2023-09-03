The Repair Shop's Jay Blades addresses season break with update on show

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has shared an update on upcoming episodes of the BBC reality show, which hasn't released a new episode since early July.

Taking to Instagram following Wednesday night's programme, which was a repeat of a previous instalment, Jay reassured viewers that more episodes are on their way.

WATCH: Meet the cast of BBC's The Repair Shop

"Good morning all. Did you see @therepairshoptv last night and what did you think?" asked the presenter.

"I know it was a repeat but we are filming some Brand New ones for you right now. Hold tight."

Reacting to the update, fans shared their delight in the comments section. One person wrote: "Good to hear new episodes are on the horizon! It was another good show last night… you have such a talented team! Sooooooo pleased it's back to an hour show too!" while another added: "Can't wait."

Other fans assured Jay that they enjoy watching the repeats, with one person penning: "Never get bored of The Repair Shop even when watching repeat," while another commented: "The repeats are still worth watching. Dom's project was fabulous, the reaction from the girls was fabulous."

The BBC hasn't aired a new episode of the heirloom-fixing programme since 5 July. According to the BBC website, there are six episodes remaining of the latest season, and while we don't know when exactly they will be broadcast, we do know that the experts are hard at work in the barn.

Dom Chinea, the show's resident metal expert, shared a behind-the-scenes snap back in July. Posting photos from inside the barn which showed several cameras pointing at Dom, who was sitting behind his work desk, he wrote in the caption: "@TheRepairShopTV team making sure they capture every angle."

© @dominicchinea/Instagram Dominic Chinea shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the barn

The cast are also gearing up to film their Christmas special and have asked fans to apply to appear on the show with their festive items. Addressing fans in a video shared to the show's official Instagram account, woodwork expert Will Kirk said: "We are casting for Christmassy items at The Repair Shop. So if you have anything Christmassy at home that needs fixing, please get in touch."

MORE: The Repair Shop stars' private homes unveiled: Will Kirk, Suzie Fletcher, more

MORE: The Repair Shop: 6 famous stars you forgot appeared on the show

Where is The Repair Shop filmed?

The Repair Shop's iconic barn is a familiar sight for fans of the popular reality show, but where exactly is it filmed?

The programme is filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, which is a small village in the Lavant Valley located in the Chichester district of West Sussex.

© Guy Levy Siblings Suzie and Steve Fletcher outside the iconic barn

The barn itself is actually a building called the Court Barn and dates back to the late 17th or early 18th century. It was originally built in Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire but in 1977, was dismantled and transported to Singleton, where it was reconstructed in 1979.

Can you visit The Repair Shop barn?

Yes, fans can visit the iconic Repair Shop barn, but only on certain dates in the year.

The barn is closed to the public whilst filming takes place, which usually occurs over nine months.

© Ricochet Ltd The show is filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum

The barn will reopen to visitors on the following dates: 30 September and 1 October, 14 October and 15 October. Visit the museum's official website for more details.