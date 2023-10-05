The Repair Shop's Jay Blades shares update on new series amid another season break

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has shared an update on the latest series of the show, which comes as BBC One aired a repeat on Wednesday night rather than a new episode.

Taking to Instagram, the TV star assured viewers that more instalments are on their way, revealing that the experts have been busy filming in the barn this week.

"Good morning all," he wrote, alongside a snap of The Repair Shop sign which hangs outside the workshop. "You will be pleased to know that this week, we are filming some Brand New @therepairshoptv Shows for you."

Fans expressed their delight in the comments section, with one person writing: "AMAZING, AMAZING this is great news. I could sit and watch The Repair Shop all day every day," while another added: "I LOVE The Repair Shop! Can't wait!"

© Guy Levy The experts have been busy filming in the barn this week

A third fan commented: "That's fabulous news Jay, looking forward to seeing them."

The update comes amid another break in broadcast on BBC One. While new episodes have been released on the channel over the past few weeks, Wednesday night's episode was a repeat of a previous instalment.

This isn't the first time that the BBC has replaced new episodes with repeats in recent months. While the latest series premiered back in June, the show took a two-month break from airing between July and September.

© Ricochet Ltd Jay Blades hosts the show, whilst Dominic Chinea is a metalwork expert

The show's return with new episodes in September coincided with their big win at the National Television Awards. The heartwarming reality programme picked up the Daytime gong, marking the end of This Morning's 12-year winning streak.

WATCH: The Repair Shop wins Daytime at NTAs - see Jay's heartfelt speech

In Jay's acceptance speech, he noted that it was a "rarity" for the show to win the prize. Thanking his team of experts, he said: "I would like to salute my experts, they are my family.

"We're the new kids on the block and I'm glad we've won this time. I know it won't be a regular thing so thank you."

© James Veysey/Shutterstock for NTA The Repair Shop won the Daytime award at the 2023 NTAs

The Repair Shop first premiered on the BBC back in 2017 and has gradually amassed a loyal viewership and a legion of fans.

Over the years, the experts have developed friendships both on and off screen and Jay has often referred to the cast as a "family".

"We spend nine months a year filming, all staying in the same hotel and having meals together, so we've become like a family," he told The Guardian earlier this year.

© Guy Levy Experts and siblings Suzie Fletcher and Steve Fletcher

In a separate interview with Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs last year, Jay opened up about the support he's received from the team. "The Repair Shop has fixed me because what it's done is actually brought me into another family, that's people in front and behind the camera, who have looked after me and understand my kind of, I'll call them differences, and just accepted them," he said, adding: "Kirsten, Steve, Will – you have to be there to understand that what you guys see on TV is brilliant, don't get me wrong, it's even better in real life."