Helen Slater, 61, the original Supergirl, makes rare public appearance amid major news

The original Supergirl, Helen Slater, was pictured enjoying a solo walk around Los Angeles this weekend, as news that her standalone 1984 film will finally hit streaming services.

Helen, 61, was snapped grabbing a well-deserved Starbucks coffee, looking casual in cropped jeans, a loose chambray shirt and an oversized bucket hat.

With a crossbody bag for her wallet, and wired earbuds, the former actress kept herself to herself as she exited the store.

Born in 1963, Helen is best known for playing the DC Comics superheroine Supergirl in the 1984 film Supergirl. It was the fourth film in the Christopher Reeves-fronted franchise, but the actor did not make an appearance in the film.

It was a box office flop and critical failure, despite hopes it would revive what was then a failing franchise.

© MEGA Helen Slater, the star of the original movie Supergirl looked almost unrecognizable as she was photographed in LA

Beginning January 1, 2025, HBO Max subscribers will be able to stream Supergirl, the first time it has appeared on streaming services.



Helen Slater as Supergirl

Helen went on to star in The Legend of Billie Jean (1985), City Slickers (1991) and Lassie (1994), and she provided the voice of Talia al Ghul in Batman: The Animated Series.

The actress has also remained in the DC Comics world, portraying Lara-El, the biological mother of Superman, in Smallville, and played Eliza Danvers, Supergirl's foster mother, in the 2015 Supergirl TV series.

Helen Slater in Smallville as Lara-El, Superman's mom

Only four actresses have played the iconic superhero role – Helen, Laura Vanderwhoot in Smallville, Melissa Benoist in Supergirl on The CW, and Sasha Calle in the 2023 film The Flash.

House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock was cast in February 2024 as the titular hero for the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which will go into production in January 2024.

"Congratulations to the luminous Milly Alcock, the next Supergirl! DC universe awaits you! You will be AMAZING!!" Helen shared on social media when the news was announced, alongside an image of all the live-action Supergirls on screen to date.

The new film will follow the comic book series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, with Matthias Schoenaerts in the role of Krem of the Yellow Hills, the villain. Eve Ridley is also attached, and she will be playing Ruthye Marye Knolle, a young warrior who serves as an ally to Supergirl as part of her quest for revenge against the villain Krem.

Fans are, however, hoping to see Millie's Supergirl make a cameo in the expected 2025 film Superman, starring David Corenswet.