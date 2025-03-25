The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares heartfelt message after marking end of chapter

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has expressed his gratitude as he marked the end of the show's live tour, Secrets from the Barn.

The woodwork expert and various members of the cast, including Steve Fletcher, Kirsten Ramsay and Lucia Scalisi, swapped the iconic West Sussex barn for the stage as they toured the country, sharing anecdotes, memories and behind-the-scenes stories from filming the popular BBC series.

The tour began on 2 February in Newcastle and wrapped up on 24 March in Sheffield.

Taking to Instagram after the last show, Will marked the end of an exciting chapter. "What an amazing few weeks of the repair shop live tour," he penned, before thanking fans for their support. "I can't tell you how much we have appreciated your support. Thank you to all of you who came to see us," he added.

Fans were full of praise for the experts in the comments section, with one person writing: "Amazing show last night. Fantastic evening hearing all of you tell your own stories. Thank you," while another added: "We saw it in Sheffield last night. It was absolutely brilliant. Very best wishes."

© Ricochet Ltd/Ruth Roxanne Board/BBC Will has starred on The Repair Shop since 2017

Will found fame after appearing on The Repair Shop in 2017. Filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in West Sussex, the factual series follows members of the public as they bring in treasured items and family heirlooms to be fixed by a team of craftspeople in the workshop.

Will's life off-camera

When he's not busy fixing beloved heirlooms in the barn, Will can be found at home in Surrey with his wife, Polly, and their two-year-old daughter.

© Instagram Will has moved to the countryside with his family

The family previously lived in Wandsworth but swapped city life for the countryside in 2024. Will revealed that the trio had left South London in an Instagram post. "Adjusting to life in the country," he penned, alongside a picture of himself dressed in a flat cap and a Barbour jacket. He added the hashtag "bye-bye London".

© Instagram Will Kirk welcomed his baby daughter in 2022

He confirmed the move during an appearance on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Weekend. "So since I last saw you, I moved from a flat in London, and I've moved out to Surrey in a Victorian house, and I've been doing a lot of gardening," Will revealed.

© instagram Will has been married to Polly since 2021

"I have got a garden. So back in London, I had a balcony with a few dying plants, and now I have got a garden," added the TV star.