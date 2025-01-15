The Rookie fans fear for much-loved character's fate after season 7 episode two

Fans who tuned into the latest episode of The Rookie were left fearing for a much-loved character's safety.

In the latest instalment of the popular cop drama, which returned with its seventh season earlier this month, viewers watched as fan-favorite couple Nyla (Mekia Cox) and James (Arjay Smith) hit a bump in the road in their marriage.

Things got tense between the pair after James invited a group of his fellow activists over to their house for a meeting, forcing an uncomfortable Nyla to change out of her police clothes and sneak out of the house.

When she returned, a discussion about the situation quickly escalated and Nyla shared her concerns about their marriage. "Sometimes I worry that we got married too fast," she said, adding: "I love you, James, but that does not change what I do for a living."

Fans are concerned for James

While the couple managed to set their differences aside for the time being, it's clear that there's much more to discuss on the matter.

Taking to social media, fans shared their concerns about the much-loved couple, with some fearing for James' fate. One person penned: "I have a feeling James is going to get injured somehow #TheRookie," while another added: "I swear if they end up killing off James before Nyla & James fix their relationship ima be done."

Nyla and James hit a bump in the road in their marriage

A third viewer agreed, writing: "Yeah, something is definitely happening to James soon I can feel it."

Other fans feared for Nyla and James' relationship. One fan wrote, "Ok, but also, I need things with Nyla and James to be good," while another added their voice to the discussion, penning, "They better leave Nyla and James alone. I'm not playing."

A third added: "Is anyone else concerned about Nyla and James' marriage?"

While we don't know exactly what's in store for the couple, showrunner Alexi Hawley teased "more drama" for Nyla in the new season. "There is drama. There is drama ahead. This is a big season for Harper, and for James," he told TV Line. "Without spoiling anything, Harper is definitely going to get pushed to the limits, a bunch. There are some big emotions coming down the road."

Showrunner Alexi Hawley teased "more drama" for Nyla

So, what can fans expect from episode three?

Here's the synopsis for 'Out of Pocket', which airs on Tuesday 21 January: "Ahead of Bailey's return home, John looks for clues to locate Jason Wyler. Then, Tim and Lucy swap rookies; a friendly face resurfaces at the station, and Wesley feels unsettled over Angela."

The Rookie airs on Tuesdays on ABC at 10pm ET.