7 Nathan Fillion shows to watch if you love The Rookie

We love it when The Rookie is on our screens – but once we've binged the latest episode, what is there to watch for the rest of the week?! For anyone who loves Nathan Fillion, here are some top TV recommendations starring the man himself!

A Series of Unfortunate Events

In the Netflix series, Nathan plays Lemony Snicket's brother Jacques. While Lemony is the wry, nihilistic portrayal of the author and narrator of the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans, Violet, Klaus and Sunny, Jacques is his brother - who is also a member of VFD. The show is hilariously dark humoured, and once again sees Nathan reunite with Neil Patrick Harris.

Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog

Did you know Nathan can carry a tune? To see him in action, check out this 2008 miniseries that was filmed especially for the Internet, a relatively new trend for the early Noughties! The story follows Neil Patrick Harris as the villainous with a heart of gold Dr Horrible who is in love with Penny, but his efforts are undermined by Nathan's superhero character, Captain Hammer.

The Recruit

Don't miss Nathan's latest role in The Recruit, a Netflix spy drama that follows Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, a new CIA operative, accidentally ended up getting involved in a game of international politics. Nathan stars as the CIA Director – so a far cry from being a rookie!

Santa Clarita Diet

In this charming show (which upset a lot of people when it was cancelled), Nathan starred as the Hammonds' co-worker at the real estate company who has an unpleasant encounter with Drew Barrymore's character, Sheila Hammond. Nathan as you've never seen him before – for better or worse!

Castle

One of Nathan's most beloved roles, in Castle the star plays an author who helps out the police after a murderer appears to be copying one of his novels, leading him to partner up with the exasperated police officer Kate Beckett, who eventually becomes his partner. While the show was eventually canceled ahead of season nine, it had a fantastic run that left fans wanting more!

Big Mouth

In this comical, coming-of-age animation which shows the ups and downs of adolescent life, Nathan's voice work is some of his best yet as he plays himself – who is also Missy's celebrity crush.

Firefly

If you are already a big fan of Nathan Fillion, the chances are you have already seen Firefly. But if not, we would recommend you get onto it ASAP! The space Western follows the crew of Serenity and their adventures across the galaxy. While the show was canceled to fan outrage in 2002, due to its immense popularity, the story was concluded in the 2005 movie, Serenity. In it, Nathan plays the ship's captain, Mal.

