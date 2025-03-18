Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella delivers transformative beach photo after return to the gym

Isabella Strahan is enjoying, and thriving at, life in remission.

It has been about half a year since Michael Strahan's daughter was officially declared cancer-free, after in October 2023, just weeks into her freshman year at the University of Southern California, she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in children, and subsequently underwent several surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy.

She has since returned to school in California, however she recently enjoyed a well-deserved break, and shared a glimpse of it on social media.

Isabella took to Instagram this week and shared a round of photos from what appears to be a vacation in the Bahamas, a frequent destination for her along with her dad Michael and twin sister Sophia, who is a student at Duke University in North Carolina.

One photo pictured the budding model posing outside the family's beach home, with her hands in the air wearing a white tube top and beige maxi skirt, while another saw her in the same outfit, this time at the beach, smiling ear-to-ear.

Isabella also recently shared some photos of a sister date with her twin Sophia. In the Instagram Story, the two appeared enjoying some iced matcha lattes, and Isabella was seen in a camel cable knit sweater, with some black sunglasses sitting atop her growing brunette curls.

© Instagram Isabella shared a round of vacation photos

Late last year, both Isabella and her dad Michael opened up to Town & Country about the family's "crazy year," and how now with the brunt of her cancer journey behind her, she is working on regaining her balance, more weight, her regular life back, and returning to her fitness routine. "I think in the long run we'll figure out a way to benefit from it," Michael said of the experience, though added: "The process was a lot scarier than we imagined."

"Seeing her come out of surgery, and all the things she had to learn how to do again. You just pray that everything gets back to normal," he explained.

© Instagram The Strahans have a home in the Bahamas

The doting dad continued: "There were times when we said, 'We know it's painful and tough, but it's temporary,'" and maintained: "The last year is one we hope to forget, but at the same time it's shown us a lot of important things about who she is and about who we are and about how we show up for each other as a family."

© Instagram Isabella is a student at USC

Further speaking on how her cancer battle changed her and her relationship with her family, Isabella said: "I'm happy to be here," and emphasized: "I think this year has made me stronger. The people in your life are what makes it enjoyable. Now I don't say no to anything. I don't think, 'I'll do it next week. You don't know what next week will look like."

© Instagram Michael with the twins and his girlfriend Kayla Quick

Michael agreed that he now lives his life "more in the moment," and that he is "more gentle in a lot of ways." He said: "I always loved and appreciated my family, but sometimes you're just working, working, working. Now I work, but I see an end to that, because I want to spend time with my family. It's the most important thing. I love that my girls are in college and I have the ability to go and spend time with them."

"We've always been a close family, but this last year has given me some perspective. At the end of the day the most important thing is your kids, your family, your mom, your father, your other loved ones — and just to hold them close to you, and your friends as well. Now I wake up every day and enjoy that day, more so than looking to next week, next month, or next year," he added.