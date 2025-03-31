Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Survival of the Thickest fashion for series 2: Shop Michelle Buteau's exact looks from Netflix show
Survival of the Thickest star Michelle Buteau wearing pink halter top© Netflix

Survival of the Thickest fashion: Where to shop Michelle Buteau's exact looks on the Netflix show

Season two just landed and I for one am thankful for that

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Michelle Buteau's Netflix comedy Survival of the Thickest is back for a second season, and I'm convinced it's one of the most underrated shows on the popular streaming service. I'm constantly recommending the comedy-drama to a friend, especially to the ones who think they've watched everything there is to watch on Netflix. 

If you're one of those people who has yet to watch it, let me give you some background. Centered on New York-based, plus-size fashion stylist Mavis Beaumont, played by Michelle Buteau, it's a witty, modern look at life, love, friendships, situationships, work and everything else a woman in her 40s has to deal with. 

Her best friends Khalil (Tone Bell) and Marley (Tasha Smith) are back for the new season, propping Mavis up as she navigates a new business, following her dreams and relationships. And for Real Housewives fans (me!), Garcelle Beauvais is back too.

Survival of the Thickest season two© Netflix
Tasha Smith as Marley, Michelle Buteau as Mavis, and Tone Bell as Khalil return for season two of Survival of the Thickest

Mavis is the sort of woman you want to be friends with; you want to find yourself downing shots in a dive bar with Mavis as much as you do have her style you for some big event. It's hilarious, it's heartfelt, it's heavenly.

"'Survival of the thickest’ means loving your body, loving all your inches,” Michelle was quoted as saying in an interview with ELLE.com ahead of the first season. "It means to be happy with the body that you’ve been given. But it’s also all about thick skin. That means we’re gonna go through some stuff because of our bodies, and it’s not gonna be great. We’re gonna feel rejected. We’re not going to get the things we want or the person that we want, and bad things may happen to us, but it’s okay."

Fashion is a pivotal part of the show, and since Mavis is not only a fashion stylist but something of a style inspiration herself, I've done a deep dive on Mavis' outfits and found out exactly where to buy our favorites, from her uber-chic jewelry to her date night looks.

Survival of the thickest's Mavis wearing a chic midi skirt and shirt outfit© Netflix

Mavis' chic tonal outfit

This is by far one of my favorite Mavis looks of the whole season. The gold jewelry, the tonal outfit, it's giving perfection.

Her Mugler Asymmetric Shirt has sold out, but try this ASOS version for $35. Mavis has the butter yellow trend in her mind too, with her butter yellow midi skirt, the Tegan Skirt from AFRM via Revolve.

I'm obsessed that her cat eye sunglasses are a $30 Amazon buy and while the designer of her silk midi skirt is unknown, this H&M Midi Skirt, $29.99, is almost identical.

Her Maya Winston bag is sold out, but you can find similar green leather totes at Strathberry (the Osette is a good lookalike).

Survival of the Thickest Mavis in Rome© Netflix

The 'Mavis in Rome' look

Talk about a season opener! Mavis in Rome is a vibe, and her outfit matches the Italian landscape like the pro she is. How romantic is her Andrea Iyamah pleated organza bodysuit, $165 paired with Marina Rinaldi gold taffeta skirt,? The skirt has sold out, but try this Free People Lowen Midi Skirt, $60,with its sunny golden yellow hue and wide-silhouette.



Survival of the Thickest Mavis wearing Free People© Netflix

Mavis' sheer floral top

Mavis is fearless with fashion and one of her easier to replicate looks is this Free People Sheer Top, $40, in Bronze, great for layering under overalls or as a shirt under a tank. Or go full Mavis by wearing it with nothing but lingerie.

Want to finish your look with a fisherman hat? Mavis wore the Brixton Fiddler Fisherman Cap in Rose, available at Revolve for $50.

Survival of the Thickest Mavis wearing a vintage Floral Dress© Netflix

Mavis' bubble necklace

Throughout the season Mavis wears a cute 'bubble' letter initial necklace. Word is still out on exactly where hers is from, but this balloon initial trend can be found on a ton of jewelry retailers, including Abbott Lyon's Molten Gold Initial Necklace, $55 and Etsy has loads, like this one for $11

As for Mavis' floral dress, it's vintage Betsey Johnson but I think Reformation's Floral Suki dress gives a similar vibe.

Survival of the Thickest star Mavis wearing a polka dot top and red earrings© Netflix

Mavis' polka dot outfit

Polka dots and red are always a great combination, and Michelle Buteau's character even added a red lip to this stunning outfit. 

Mavis wears the now sold-out ASOS top but I found a similar one again, at ASOS, with the Black Ruffle Polka Dot Top and matching skirt, and Mavis' Mango Flower Earrings. The sold out pair are so like these Amazon Flower Earrings.

Survival of the Thickest season two with Mavis wearing a date night dress© Netflix

The Walmart hoops

Hoops from Walmart? You heard me! In episode one of the new season, Mavis wears the Simone I. Smith Large Honeycomb Hoops, which you can buy from Walmart.

