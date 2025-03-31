Survival of the Thickest fashion: Where to shop Michelle Buteau's exact looks on the Netflix show

Michelle Buteau's Netflix comedy Survival of the Thickest is back for a second season, and I'm convinced it's one of the most underrated shows on the popular streaming service. I'm constantly recommending the comedy-drama to a friend, especially to the ones who think they've watched everything there is to watch on Netflix.
If you're one of those people who has yet to watch it, let me give you some background. Centered on New York-based, plus-size fashion stylist Mavis Beaumont, played by Michelle Buteau, it's a witty, modern look at life, love, friendships, situationships, work and everything else a woman in her 40s has to deal with.
Her best friends Khalil (Tone Bell) and Marley (Tasha Smith) are back for the new season, propping Mavis up as she navigates a new business, following her dreams and relationships. And for Real Housewives fans (me!), Garcelle Beauvais is back too.
Mavis is the sort of woman you want to be friends with; you want to find yourself downing shots in a dive bar with Mavis as much as you do have her style you for some big event. It's hilarious, it's heartfelt, it's heavenly.
"'Survival of the thickest’ means loving your body, loving all your inches,” Michelle was quoted as saying in an interview with ELLE.com ahead of the first season. "It means to be happy with the body that you’ve been given. But it’s also all about thick skin. That means we’re gonna go through some stuff because of our bodies, and it’s not gonna be great. We’re gonna feel rejected. We’re not going to get the things we want or the person that we want, and bad things may happen to us, but it’s okay."
Fashion is a pivotal part of the show, and since Mavis is not only a fashion stylist but something of a style inspiration herself, I've done a deep dive on Mavis' outfits and found out exactly where to buy our favorites, from her uber-chic jewelry to her date night looks.