Midsomer Murders and Wolf Hall stars join impressive cast of Netflix's new Harlan Coben thriller

Netflix has announced the star-studded cast of its next Harlan Coben thriller, Run Away – and we can't wait for this one!

The eight-episode series, which is adapted from Coben's 2019 mystery novel and penned by Danny Brocklehurst, follows a man named Simon Greene, whose perfect life was turned upside down when his eldest daughter ran away. When he finds her, strung out on drugs in a city park, Simon realises he has a chance to save her – but she's not alone, and an argument quickly escalates with violent consequences.

James Nesbitt (The Missing, Cold Feet) leads the cast as Simon, starring alongside Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey, Stella) as Elena Ravenscroft, Minnie Driver (The Serpent Queen, Good Will Hunting) as Ingrid Greene and Alfred Enoch (The Couple Next Door, The Critic) as Isaac Fagbenle.

Meanwhile, Ellie de Lange (Wolf Hall, The Serpent) plays Paige Greene, alongside Annette Badland as Lou, Lucian Msamati (Conclave, Gangs of London) as Cornelius Faber and Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Sweetpea) as Ash.

Rounding out the stellar cast are Adrian Greensmith (Harlan Coben’s Shelter, Metal Lords), Ellie Henry (Hollyoaks), Tracy-Ann Oberman (Friday Night Dinner, Toast of London), Ingrid Oliver (The Thursday Murder Club, Sweetpea), Maeve Courtier-Lilley (Gran Turismo, The Red King), Finty Williams (The A List, Six Minutes To Midnight), Joe McGann (Kaos, Vera) and Amy Gledhill (Big Mood, Starstruck).

So, what can viewers expect?

Here's the full synopsis: "Simon had the perfect life: loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart. So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home. But it turns out she’s not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence. In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, and his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever."

In keeping with tradition, Run Away will relocate the story from the US to the UK, with filming set to commence around Manchester and the North West of England this month.

Author, creator and executive producer Harlan shared his excitement in a statement. "Jimmy Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati and Minnie Driver - the cast is an embarrassment of riches. I can't wait to start filming," he said.

Meanwhile, writer and executive producer Danny added: "It's an enormous pleasure to be reteaming with Netflix, Harlan and the amazing Quay Street Productions team to produce another twisty thriller. Fool Me Once's phenomenal success has set a high bar but with Run Away's emotionally universal storyline and great cast, hopefully we can give audiences another fantastic ride."

Run Away is one of 13 titles from Harlan produced for Netflix, with Missing You, Fool Me Once, Gone For Good, The Stranger, Stay Close, The Innocent, Hold Tight, The Woods and Safe currently available to stream.