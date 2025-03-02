How to watch 2025 Oscars, all the Oscars nominees and eveyrthng else you need to know

The 2025 Oscars are here and soon we'll know which films of the last 12 months have been branded the best of the year.

Will it be Conclave or Anora? Will Timothee Chalamet best Adrien Brody to Best Actor? Will Ariana Grande scoop Best Supporting Actress out from everyone?

Here is all you need to know about the 2025 Academy Awards:

How to watch 2025 Oscars

© Disney The Oscars ceremony will air live on ABC at 8/7c and 5pm PST, and for the first time ever live on the streaming platform Hulu. If you want to tune in for the red carpet, ABC will have a telecast going live at 7/6c where you can watch the A-listers arrive in their best formal looks.

Most awkward Oscars moments of all time

Who is hosting the Oscars?

© Disney Late night comedian Conan O’Brien will host this year's Oscars for the first time ever. He has experience with these events though, as he has also helmed the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 1995 and 2013, and the Emmy Awards in 2002 and 2006. “To be a part of it is meaningful to me. I don’t think of it as a thankless task — even if I just do it once, and no one’s interested in me doing it again, it will have been a meaningful experience for me," he said of the opportunity.



Who is presenting at the Oscars?

© Kevin MazurGetty Images It's a who's who of Hollywood on the big night with former winners Halle Berry, Robert Downey Jr. and Emma Stone all presenting little gold men this year. Joe Alwyn, Lily-Rose Depp, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, John Lithgow, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña and Rachel Zegler will all also present.

Who is singing at the Oscars?

© AFP via Getty Images The 2025 ceremony will depart from past years and will not see performances of the five Best Original Song nominees. Instead Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will perform a medley of numbers from their nominated musical, Queen Latifah will perform during a tribute to Quincy Jones, while Doja Cat, K–Pop icon Lisa and British singer-songwriter Raye will also perform together.

Who is expected to win at the Oscars?

© Netflix For the first time in a long time the winners do not appear obvious. Emilia Perez was a clear frontrunner with 13 nominations – only one behind the record for most nominations by a single film. But amid ongoing criticism of its subject matter, and the discovery of derogatory tweets from lead actress Karla Sofia Gascon, its chance are slim to none.

© Courtesy of Focus Features. Â© 2 In its wake Conclave and Anora have pushed forward as the frontrunners; Conclave won at SAG and BAFTA but Anora won at the DGA and PGA Awards. In the acting categories, Best Actor still seems like a toss up between Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown and Adrien Brody for The Brutalist, while Mikey Madison's win at BAFTA suggests Demi Moore's win for The Substance isn't a complete lock.

© Getty Images for Critics Choice Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez) and Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) seem like they are on track for wins in the Supporting categories though, after sweeping the season.



Where to watch Oscar movies on streaming?

Click this link here to find out where to watch all the Oscar-nominated movies.

Who is nominated at the 2025 Oscars?

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Directing

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown (Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks)

Conclave (Screenplay by Peter Straughan)

Emilia Pérez (Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi)

Nickel Boys (Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes)

Sing Sing (Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora (Written by Sean Baker)

The Brutalist (Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)

A Real Pain (Written by Jesse Eisenberg)

September 5 (Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David)

The Substance (Written by Coralie Fargeat)

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Cinematography

The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)

Dune: Part Two (Greig Fraser)

Emilia Pérez (Paul Guilhaume)

Maria (Ed Lachman)

Nosferatu (Jarin Blaschke)

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown (Arianne Phillips)

Conclave (Lisy Christl)

Gladiator II (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)

Nosferatu (Linda Muir)

Wicked (Paul Tazewell)

Film Editing

Anora (Sean Baker)

The Brutalist (David Jancso)

Conclave (Nick Emerson)

Emilia Pérez (Juliette Welfling)

Wicked (Myron Kerstein)

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man (Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado)

Emilia Pérez (Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini)

Nosferatu (David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton)

The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli)

Wicked (Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth)

Live-Action Short Film

A Lien (Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz)

Anuja (Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai)

I’m Not a Robot (Victoria Warmerdam and Trent)

The Last Ranger (Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw)

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek)

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)

Conclave (Volker Bertelmann)

Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol and Camille)

Wicked (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)

The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers)

Music (Original Song)

“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez

“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight

“Like a Bird” from Sing Sing

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez

“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

International Feature Film

I’m Still Here (Brazil)

The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Production Design

The Brutalist (Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia)

Conclave (Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter)

Dune: Part Two (Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau)

Nosferatu (Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová)

Wicked (Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales)

Sound

A Complete Unknown (Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco)

Dune: Part Two (Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill)

Emilia Pérez (Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta)

Wicked (Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis)

The Wild Robot (Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts)

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus (Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan)

Better Man (Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs)

Dune: Part Two (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke)

Wicked (Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould)