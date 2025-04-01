Fans are raving over Prime Video's highest watched show - have you seen it yet?

Viewers have been full of praise for the new series Last One Laughing, which has smashed records as one of Prime Video UK's biggest launches - but have you watched it yet?

The show, hosted by Jimmy Carr alongside special guest Roisin Conaty, stars Bob Mortimer, Daisy May Cooper, Joe Lycett, Joe Wilkinson, Judi Love, Richard Ayoade, Sara Pascoe, Harriet Kemsley, Lou Sanders and Rob Beckett.

WATCH: Bob Mortimer, Daisy May Cooper, Joe Lycett and Judi Love star

The shows a group of comedians who are challenged to spend the day together in a house, where they are not allowed to so much as smile, while the others do whatever it takes to break their opponents without making themselves laugh.

Last One Laughing is also full of comedy cameos to try and trick a laugh out of the comedians, with Alison Hammond and Nick Mohammed among those paying a visit to the set. The synopsis continues: "The rules are simple: laugh and you’re out. It’s a stellar line up of British comedy talent as you’ve never seen them before, but who will be crowned the inaugural winner of Last One Laughing UK?"

The cast of Prime Video's Last One Laughing

The show is the UK version of a popular TV show format, which originated with the Japanese show Documental. The French, German and Italian versions have become the most watched titles of all time on Prime Video, with stars including Graham Norton and Rebel Wilson hosting the Irish and Australian versions respectively.

According to Barb, the show has received nearly 3 million viewers, and the show is currently top of Prime Video, followed by Reacher, Neighbours and The Wheel of Time.

Fan reaction to Last One Laughing

Taking to X to discuss, one person posted: "RATINGS! Amazon Prime’s LOL (Last one Laughing!) has broken records as one of their biggest UK launches ever — the first 3 episodes last week have appeared in the Top 50 shows of the week with 2.5m, 2.5m & 3 MILLION viewers!" Another person added: "Arguably the funniest TV show ever made! I would have broken as soon as Bob Mortimer asked me if I had a kitchen island."

Are you watching Last One Laughing yet?

Another person added: "#LastOneLaughing on @AmazonUK is such a celebration of British humour! Some of my favourite comedians on it... I wouldn't last 5mins in there with all the serious shit going on in the world, what a great light hearted TV show this is [clap hand emoji]."

Speaking about the show, Jimmy told the Radio Times: "Comedians are a competitive bunch and I think, at our worst, we don’t want to acknowledge how funny our colleagues are. I appear to be quite proper and use wordplay, but I don’t know if that’s the way to play this game. It’s about the weird and wonderful: a fart gag from me would be very unexpected.

"Twenty-five years ago, you couldn’t have named 20 comedians, and now you could name 30 that would be great on the show. It’s one of the most fun days of telly I’ve ever had."