Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos mark bittersweet final LIVE holiday show with videos of their three kids

It's the end of an era for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, as LIVE with Kelly and Mark aired "Miracle on 67th Street," the show's final holiday show in their famed 67th street studio.

Over the past four decades, since its 1983 inception, the famed daytime talk show has been taped in its Upper West Side home, seeing the rise and eventual departure of hosts like the late Regis Philbin, Kathie Lee Gifford, Michael Strahan and Ryan Seacrest.

In the new year, the current iteration of LIVE will move to a "fancy state-of-the-art" new home in SoHo, per Kelly, as she and her husband will soon conclude their second full year of hosting the show together.

For the latest episode, aired on December 23rd, the two hosts started off with a pre-taped Christmas skit, in which they walk through a snowy New York while reminiscing on past memories of LIVE.

Several old videos of their three kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, also feature. "It looks like this walk to work is turning into a stroll down memory lane," Kelly joked with an affected drawl.

As clips of their family played, she remarked: "Look! Some of our past holiday shows together. The kids, they were so tiny!" to which Mark added: "And all the times Santa came to visit, this is incredible!"

© ABC/LIVE with Kelly and Mark LIVE received a holiday makeover ahead of Christmas

Kelly has been hosting LIVE since 2001, when she joined Regis after Kathie Lee's departure following 12 years in the co-anchor spot. Mark made several appearances on the show during that time, and their kids grew up before the world on the sets of the talk show as well.

Before officially being named co-host in April 2023, the Riverdale star guest hosted the show several times, and their older two children have made several more appearances with their parents, sometimes as celebrity guests, and sometimes as happy helpers for cooking segments.

Eventually, the special cut back to the studio, to an audience dressed in their Christmas sweater finest, and a set that received a full holiday makeover, complete with a roaring virtual fireplace, dozens of bouquets, a snow-covered virtual background, and a plush sofa replacing their usual hosts' chairs.

Kelly quipped: "This is, allegedly, as you know, our last holiday show from our studio home in this very building on 67th street," and Mark chimed in: "It's a miracle! It has been broadcasting from here for more than 40 years."

© Instagram Kelly and Mark's kids effectively grew up on the show's set

Their holiday show welcomed guests Mary J. Blige and Rob Thomas, plus some special video messages from past celebrity guests recalling their favorite holiday memories, including Cher, Jimmy Fallon, former President Bill Clinton, Niecy Nash and even Ryan.

The latter recalled the Christmas onesies being the best part of doing the show, as opposed to Kelly and Mark, who were dressed sharply in a satin blouse with a tie and pencil skirt and a full tailored suit respectively.

The Ripa-Consuelos family members have often made appearances on the show over their two decades

"Well, now that you're here, we have to look more elegant," the Hope & Faith star joked to her husband, who quipped back: "No more onesies."