Stephen Colbert shares kind gift from Jimmy Fallon following worrying health update

Stephen Colbert is on the road to recovery after being forced to cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after contracting COVID-19. The chat show host shared a message to his fans about his condition, while revealing a sweet gift from his co-star, Jimmy Fallon.

Sharing a photo of a box packed with socks and onions via the Late Show’s X account, Stephen wrote: “Sorry to say, per doctor’s orders, I’m going to be out for the rest of the week. Resting up so that I can deliver the hand crafted, artisanal talk show that we so enjoy serving you. In the meantime, a heady blend of Paxlovid and onions in my socks (thank you, Fallon) will be rebuilding my immune system.”

He previously confirmed that he was struggling with his health after contracting the virus, writing: “I always want to be able to do the show the audience deserves, but today Covid had other plans. Taking it day by day and I hope we can all see each other tomorrow night.” The host had previously complained of a “flaming throat” and that he was “sweaty”.

Fans praised the funny gift, with one writing: “Haha. Jimmy Fallon is such a great sport. Love his sense of humor.” Another person added: “I sure missed you last night. Rest, hydrate, and rest again!!!! Don't push yourself! We will wait! Here's some nice chicken broth. It worked wonders for me when I had COVID. You'll be back in no time!”

A third person wrote: “Best wishes for a speedy and full recovery. Rest is the right choice, along with water, nutrients and good to take Paxlovid, if needed. Give yourself time to heal before jumping back.”

Prior to taking a break, Stephen spoke to guests including Jada Pinkett Smith via video link from his house, joking: “Welcome back to 2020. Let's do it all again.” He spoke to Jada about her recent bombshell that she and her husband Will Smith broke up in 2016, where she said: “'Listen, uncoupling consciously is a very difficult thing. Right? And so, in this process of learning how to I had a lot of things I had to resolve so it wasn't like a war in public. I didn't want that for Will and I. And so I really needed time to get myself together.”

She added: “And in that process of my healing, I just realized, do I really want to be divorced? Do I really want to be separated? And then the Oscars came. And believe it or not, it's like, it's crazy how intense events can bring people together. Because once the Oscars happen, Will and I got closer.”