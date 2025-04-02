Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jon Richardson confuses fans following career change U-turn
Jon Richardson claimed to be swapping his career to teaching

The Taskmaster comedian announced a career change from stand-up comedy.

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Jon Richardson has left fans confused after making a U-turn regarding a career change announcement, all thanks to April Fool's Day! The comedian's followers sent Jon a stream of support after he announced that he was quitting showbiz to fulfill a childhood dream of becoming a teacher—only to reveal that he was actually set to star in Waterloo Road!

Sharing a video message to Instagram on Tuesday, Jon said: "I just thought I’d give you a little update. I don’t really do social media updates, and I’ll tell you why—because I don’t think anyone cares! But I have a little bit of news… I’ve obviously been taking a little bit of a break from stand-up, and it’s really made me want to carry on taking a break from stand-up. I’ve been thinking a lot about a diary entry I found from 1997."

The entry read: "I’ve decided that although I’ll probably end up being a teacher, I’d love to be a comedian."

The dad-of-one added: "I’ve loved being a comedian; it was absolutely the right choice. But I’ve decided that it would’ve been nice to try the other option, so that’s exactly what I’m gonna do. I will update you as and when I can, but that’s all from me for now—just to let you know that’s where I’ve been. I’ll keep you posted."

Waterloo Road role

However, the announcement was later revealed to be a prank, as Jon was actually entering the teaching world with an acting role in Waterloo Road! Sharing a snap of himself as a teacher, Waterloo Road's official Instagram account wrote: "Dear parents/guardians, You may have heard Jon Richardson is going through a huge career change. We’re pleased to share with you the newest addition to the #WaterlooRoad teaching staff. He’ll be joining us next term."

Jon Richardson is set to star in Waterloo Road
The celebrity reaction

Romesh Ranganathan replied: "You made me actually care yesterday. Will never happen again," while Josh Widdicombe joked: "Comedy’s loss is early evening serial drama’s loss."

Seann Walsh added: "Almost cried that one of my favorite comedians was retiring. An absolute stitch-up!"

Jon Richardson is set to star in Waterloo Road
Fans were initially full of support, with one person posting: "You have to do exactly what’s right for you, Jon. Good luck with everything," while another added: "Congrats!! Lucky kids! I’m hoping a career in teaching will make you want to do stand-up!" We'll all know better for next time!

