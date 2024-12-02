Viewers rave about 'must watch' and 'twisty' new TV show - but have you watched it yet?

A Prime Video TV show has been sitting at the top of the charts since premiering back in November, but have you given it a watch yet? The show, which stars The Walking Dead actor Aldis Hodge and has been widely praised on social media for it's plot twists, already has fans calling for season two. Find out more here…

The show, Cross, follows Alex Cross, a homicide detective and forensic psychologist who hunts down a "sadistic serial killer" who is leaving "a string of bodies strewn around the city".

© Keri Anderson Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross

The synopsis continues: "As Alex and his partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), track this killer, a mysterious threat from Cross’ past appears, aiming to destroy what he’s done to keep his grieving family, career, and life together."

© Keri Anderson Ryan Eggold as Ed Ramsey

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "#CrossOnPrime is definitely a must-see. The whole cast did an amazing job! I loved the shots of D.C. and of the people. This was a show for the culture. It has a nice balance of drama, plot twists, and suspense. Amazon knew this was going to be a hit. Ready for season 2!"

© Keri Anderson Cross has been a huge hit

Another person added: "#Cross is such a good series. The casting is great. The plot is intact. And an hour per episode, yass," while a third added: "I thought Cross was pretty good. Lot of twists and turns in a pretty engaging story. The latter episodes did start to pile on the cheese, but it all added to the entertainment. With Season 2 already filmed, I'm looking forward to more of the same."

© Keri Anderson Will you be watching?

The show also stars Ryan Eggold, Alona Tal, and Johnny Ray Gill. The show is based on the hit novel series by James Patterson, which currently has 33 books in the series - so fans will have plenty to read while waiting for season two!

Will there be a Cross season two?

Fortunately for fans, Cross season two is very much in the works, so much so that it has already been filmed! Prime Video had plenty of faithful fans of the hit crime show, and renewed the series back in April - before season one had even aired.

© Keri Anderson Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross

Although there has been no official confirmation about when season two will be back, we would predict that it will be back on our screens by 2025.