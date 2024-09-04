Inside Colin from Accounts stars' real-life marriage away from show: from 5-day engagement to adorable daughter

Colin from Accounts is back for season two – and we couldn't be happier to see its stars Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall - and their titular Border Terrier co-star - back on our screens. The actors play student doctor Ashley and microbrewery owner Gordon, who develop an unlikely romance after being brought together by a car accident that injures a stray dog. But did you know that Harriet and Patrick are a real-life couple?

Find out all about their sweet relationship below, including their whirlwind wedding and home life with their adorable daughter.

WATCH: Will you be watching season 2?

© @patrickbrammall/Instagram Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall's early romance Harriet and Patrick first crossed paths back in 2015 while both working on the Aussie detective comedy, No Activity. Patrick moved to Los Angeles in 2016 and the following year, Harriet also relocated to Tinseltown. Speaking about her decision, she previously told Confidential: "I think you want to be close to the person you're with. But I think it was a natural thing anyway, I'd probably do it even if he was still here. "It's not a follow-the-leader situation," she added.

© @patrickbrammall/Instagram Harriet and Patrick's whirlwind wedding During a trip to Tampa, Florida in 2021, Patrick popped the question and the couple wasted no time in making things official, tying the knot just five days later. The actor shared the announcement on Instagram at the time. Alongside a carousel of snaps from their Florida getaway, including one of the pair's beach wedding, Patrick penned: "Things to do in Tampa in March. 1. Catch a sunrise, 2. Propose to girlfriend, 3. Get married five days later, 4. Kiss, 5. Take photo with best man, 6. Have lunch immediately afterwards because making magic is hungry work."

© @harri_harri/Instagram Harriet and Patrick's adorable daughter Just five months after their wedding, Harriet and Patrick welcomed their adopted daughter, Joni Jane Brooklyn Brammall. Harriet introduced Joni to her Instagram followers on International Women's Day in 2021. Posting a series of adorable snaps of the baby girl, the actress wrote in the caption: "International Daughter’s Day feels as good a time as any to introduce our little Joni Jane Brooklyn Brammall," Harriet said at the time. "Born September 16, 2021, and with us from her first moments thanks to her incredible birth mother." When Joni turned one in September 2022, Harriet marked the emotional day on social media. Sharing a carousel of snaps from her daughter's first year in the world, the Love Child actor penned: "Joni turned one today and so far she’s the only one in our house who hasn't cried. We are very lucky."