Today Show's core anchor unexpectedly missing from show – shake-up addressed live on air

The Today Show's Third Hour was one anchor down on Thursday's show, as one of the core hosts was noticeably missing. As the opening credits rolled, Craig Melvin welcomed viewers, and introduced co-hosts Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer.

However, there was no sign of Sheinelle Jones, who Craig explained "had to take off a little bit early." No other explanation was given about Sheinelle's whereabouts, as the anchors then continued to talk about the news headlines that morning, including the tornado damage in the south.

Craig has had a busy week at work, not only co-hosting the Third Hour, but subbing for Hoda Kotb too, who has been in New Orleans since the start of the week for a special Fourth Hour anniversary show.

The Today Show with Hoda & Jenna have been celebrating five years, marking Jenna Bush Hager's time on the program after she replaced Kathie Lee Gifford in 2019.

The Today Show is always finding new ways to entertain viewers at home with special shows, from location changes to annual specials during holidays such as Halloween.

Sheinelle Jones was missing on Thursday's Today Show

It's clear the anchors all get on well off-air too, and they often share fun videos behind-the-scenes of the show.

On Monday, the anchors, along with their families, went to Central Park to watch the eclipse at a special Today viewing party.

© NBC Sheinelle with her Today Show co-stars - Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Al Roker

Footage was shared from the event on social media, with Sheinelle writing: "Well now we can say we witnessed the eclipse of 2024. It’s not often so many people stop what they’re doing around the country - collectively. I have to say …. it wasn’t quite as “dark” in NYC as I expected, but it was pretty cool! Being with friends and family made it extra special."

Dylan, who also took her sons along for the special event, posted photos on her own Instagram feed, alongside the caption: "I loved every moment about this solar eclipse!! What a truly special day. Thanks for the show, moon!!"

© NBC The Third Hour hosts are incredibly close

The Today Show family are very supportive of one another too, from attending each other's book launches and special projects outside of work, to celebrating special occasions.

For Hoda and Jenna's fifth anniversary, Savannah Guthrie even wore pink on Tuesday's show in honor of her friends and co-stars. Meanwhile, in November, the entire Today team were out in the city to support Sheinelle as she ran the New York Marathon for the first time.

© NBC Craig has been filling in for Hoda Kotb this week on Today

The mom-of-three was there to prove that she could do it to herself. She told co-host Jenna: "I am not an athlete. In gym class, I was never picked. I was a cheerleader, I was a dancer, but I'm not an athlete.

"When I turned 40, I wanted to change the narrative in my head that I can do hard things and so I ran a half marathon and I swore I would never do it again."

