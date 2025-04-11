The Capture is back after almost 3 years - and Holliday Grainger's Strike co-star has joined the cast  

While previous seasons have seen DCI Carey investigate others as their lives fall apart, the third series puts the detective at the heart of the conspiracy, according to show writer Ben.

The synopsis continues: "It's been twelve months since Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) broadcast a live deepfake of a government minister to the nation, exposing the UK intelligence service’s clandestine video manipulation programme known as Correction.

"Amidst an inquiry into the unlawful use of Correction, Carey has become acting head of SO15, determined to regain the public’s trust in surveillance technology through the new Operation Veritas camera system.

"And then it happens: a brutal and exceptionally well-coordinated act of terror aimed right at the heart of the British establishment that leaves behind just one witness.

"The more Carey investigates, the deeper she is drawn into an unfolding geopolitical crisis that infects the British political establishment, the security services, and the media. The conspiracy reaches deep into the State, but just who is pulling the strings?

"Caught in an increasingly violent situation, and with few allies left to trust, what sacrifices will Carey be willing to make?"