The Capture is back after almost 3 years - and Holliday Grainger's Strike co-star has joined the cast  

After an almost three-year wait, the BBC has confirmed the third series of The Capture. Starring Holliday Grainger, the hit surveillance thriller series follows tenacious detective Rachel Carey as she uncovers complex conspiracies.
The upcoming third season boasts an impressive cast, including one of Holliday's Strike co-stars, as well as a compelling plot that sees DCI Carey thrust into a new conspiracy. Intrigued? Find out all you need to know…
New cast members
Killian Scott, known for his roles in Strike and Kaos, joins the hit thriller for its third outing, alongside Joe Dempsie (Get Millie Black, Toxic Town), Andrew Buchan (Black Doves, Broadchurch), Hugh Quarshie (Stephen, Holby City) and Amanda Drew (A Very British Scandal, The Gold).
In a statement, Killian praised show boss Ben Chanan for creating an "authentic" and "immensely captivating" season.
"I think Ben has created something really special with The Capture," he said. "A modern espionage thriller that feels both authentic and immensely captivating. I feel incredibly lucky to be joining the team for season 3."
Returning stars
Holliday Grainger will reprise her role as DCI Rachel Carey alongside various returning stars, including Indira Varma as BBC Newsnight presenter Khadija Khan, Ben Miles as Danny Hart and Lia Williams as Gemma Garland.
Ginny Holder will be back to play DI Nadia Latif, alongside Ron Perlman as CIA agent Frank Napier, Nigel Lindsay as DSI Tom Kendricks, Tessa Wong as DC Chloe Tan and Daisy Waterstone as Abigail Carey.
You may also like
The Capture season three plot
While previous seasons have seen DCI Carey investigate others as their lives fall apart, the third series puts the detective at the heart of the conspiracy, according to show writer Ben.
The series picks up 12 months after Carey broadcast a live deepfake of a government minister to the nation, exposing the UK intelligence service's clandestine video manipulation programme known as Correction.
The synopsis continues: "It's been twelve months since Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) broadcast a live deepfake of a government minister to the nation, exposing the UK intelligence service’s clandestine video manipulation programme known as Correction.
"Amidst an inquiry into the unlawful use of Correction, Carey has become acting head of SO15, determined to regain the public’s trust in surveillance technology through the new Operation Veritas camera system.
"And then it happens: a brutal and exceptionally well-coordinated act of terror aimed right at the heart of the British establishment that leaves behind just one witness.
"The more Carey investigates, the deeper she is drawn into an unfolding geopolitical crisis that infects the British political establishment, the security services, and the media. The conspiracy reaches deep into the State, but just who is pulling the strings?
"Caught in an increasingly violent situation, and with few allies left to trust, what sacrifices will Carey be willing to make?"
When will The Capture season three be released?
Filming for season three is currently taking place in the southeast of England, so fans will be waiting a little while before the BBC confirm a release date.
Considering the second series was released in August 2022, a year after filming began, we could be waiting up to a year for the third season to arrive on BBC One and iPlayer. But we'll keep you posted!