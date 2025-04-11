Aimee Lou Wood might be cast in this career-changing role after White Lotus success

It's safe to say that White Lotus fans have Aimee Lou Wood fever after she played Chelsea in Mike White's HBO show.

Whilst in the UK, the Mancunian native has been adored since she graced our screens in Sex Education, it seems her role in the US program has propelled her career into dizzying new heights - and it's not about to slow down any time soon.

© HBO The world has fallen in love with the White Lotus star

According to reports, the 31-year-old actress is set to take on a major role in the upcoming Beatles Biopics.

The Sun reported that Aimee is lined up to play model Pattie Boyd, who was married to George Harrison for 11 years.

© WireImage Joseph Quinn has been cast as George Harrison

That would mean Aimee's on-screen husband would be Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn who it has been confirmed is taking on the role of the famous guitarist.

The former couple wed in 1966 and subsequently divorced in 1977. Pattie remarried musician Eric Clapton in 1979.

© Michael Ochs Archives Pattie and John circa 1966

Meanwhile, George moved on with Harrison author Olivia Arias marrying her in 1976.

Who has been cast for the Beatles movies?

The cast for the 2028 biopics was unveiled at CinemaCon in Las Vegas at the start of the month.

Babygirl star Harris Dickinson has been cast as John Lennon. Gladiator II actor Paul Mescal has been cast as Paul McCartney.

© Getty Images Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson took to the stage at CinemaCon to announce their roles in the Beatles biopics

Saltburn's Barry Keoghan is portraying Ringo Starr and the aforementioned Joseph Quinn has been cast to play George Harrison.

The actors took to the stage wearing all-black and then recited the lyrics from the Beatles' song Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band: "It's wonderful to be here, it’s certainly a thrill, you’re such a lovely audience, we’d like to take you home with us."

"There had to be a way to tell the epic story for a new generation," Sam Mendes told the audience, adding: "I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore and I think we found a way to do that."