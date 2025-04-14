TV fans 'gasping for air' over hit thriller's 'outstanding' return

TV fans have been full of praise for the second season of The Ex-Wife, which arrived on Paramount Plus last week.

Based on the novel by bestselling author Jess Ryder, the four-part psychological thriller picks up three years after the first season and follows Tasha (Céline Buckens), who is rebuilding her life in Cyprus with her daughter Emily, having fled their home following a dramatic car crash caused by her husband Jack (Tom Mison).

Katie McGrath has joined the cast, replacing Janet Montgomery as Jack's ex-wife, Jen.

© MARQ RILEY The series picks up three years after season one

Fans have praised the show's return on social media, with one saying it was worth the two-year wait. "Just finished season 2 of The Ex-Wife and it was so worth the lengthy wait!" while another penned: "Rating The Ex Wife season 2 with the highest score as possible!! The way all the actors/actresses are so Good! NO WASTE TIME!!"

A third fan was hooked after the opening episode and wrote on X: "I just finished ep 1 and I'm already gasping for air," while another hailed the series as "outstanding" and gave it a ten out of ten rating.

© Eleven TV Katie McGrath joined the cast for season two

Viewers also applauded the addition of Katie to the show's cast, with one person penning: "Finally, Katie McGrath on our screen again," while another added: "What a fantastic actress. Wow."

What is The Ex-Wife season two about?

The series picks up three years after season one's dramatic conclusion and finds Tasha on the run with Emily, living off-grid in Cyprus and picking up cleaning jobs to survive.

© Channel 5 Céline Buckens and Tom Mison star in the thriller

Meanwhile, Jack's ex-wife Jen is living in London and has moved on with her new fiancé Connor, whilst still hiding the secret of faking Emily's death. Sam (Jordan Stephens) has been cut off from his best friend Tasha, having failed to make it work with her and Emily as a family.

The synopsis continues: "Their lives are turned upside down by Jack's sudden release from prison. Still believing Emily's death to be his fault, Jack has survived his car crash and appears to be a changed man, grieving the death of his daughter and searching for redemption from Jen.

© Channel 5 Jordan Stephens plays Tasha's best friend, Sam

"With the shadow of the past haunting the characters, attempts at moving on only bring Jack closer to discovering his daughter is still alive and reveal the dark secret they have all kept from him. As a tangled web of lies threatens to unravel, who can each of them really trust, can anyone truly change, and how far will a parent go to protect their child?"

The Ex-Wife is available to watch on Paramount+.