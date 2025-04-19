Criminal Minds: Evolution stars files for divorce after 12 years and 2 children

Kiele Sanchez and Zach Gilford, stars of Criminal Minds: Evolution, have filed for divorce.

Kiele, who also starred as Kate Powell in ABC's Station 19 and Friday Night Lights actor Zach, 43, filed on April 18 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

The documents did not state a date of separation but did reveal that Zach is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s two kids — Zeppelin, seven, and four-year-old Revel — and checked a box to award spousal support to Kiele.

© FilmMagic Kiele and Zach have filed for divorce

HELLO! has reached out to reps for Zach and Kiele for comment.

Kiele, 47, is known for also starring in Lost and Kingdom.

On-screen husband and wife team

She has also starred alongside Zach in Criminal Minds: Evolution, playing his character Elias Voit's wife.

He previously said of working with his wife that it was "harder because I don't want to hold a gun to my wife's head".

"Honestly, all those scenes are so [expletive] up."

Kiele and Zach in a scene from Criminal Minds: Evolution

They didn't choose to work together, with showrunner Erica Messer instead offering Kiele the role without mentioning it to Zach to keep it "professional".

Together Kiele and Zach also worked on the 2014 horror movie, The Purge: Anarchy.

2010 meeting

Zach and Kiele met in 2010 when they both starred in the ABC television pilot The Matadors. In 2011 they became engaged and wed on December 29, 2012 in Napa Valley.

Zach and wife Kiele sip champagne om their anniversary

"We found a magical, magical place to get married and I'm excited. It is going to be cool," Zach told E! News in 2011.

Zach's Friday Night Lights co-star and friend Jesse Plemons performed at the ceremony.

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Kiele and Zach, pictured in 2014, met in 2010

Tragedy strikes

In 2015 they revealed that they were expecting their first child. However, Kiele tragically had a stillbirth near the end of the third trimester.

“We regretfully confirm that Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez recently lost their child to a late-term miscarriage,” a rep for the couple said at the time.

Zach and Kiele have kept their life out of the public eye

Growing family

In November 2017, they welcomed their daughter Zeppelin, born via surrogate, and have also welcomed four-year-old Revel.

"My wife isn't like anyone I've ever met in my life," he told Us Weekly back in 2018 after they welcomed Zeppelin.

"I think when people meet her they just fall in love with her. I feel like she's taught me how to love and you just see her looking at this baby and you just know she's a mama lion and nothing will ever happen to this kid. It's really incredible."

Zach as Elias Voit in Criminal Minds: Evolution

Public vs private

Zach has often kept his social media focused on his professional life, and his last post about his wife was in 2023.

"Best bday ever at @highlandparkbowl shit got weird at the end of the night. Thank you to all who came," he captioned a carousel of snaps that led with him kissing Kiele on the cheek.

In 2022 they celebrated their 10-year anniversary and Zach posted a series of snaps of their time together, thanking her for "10 years of “sexy-tinis” and @properhotels for taking such good care of us".