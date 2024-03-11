Kirsten Dunst had a dramatic moment of her own on Sunday when she took a spill on the red carpet of the Academy Awards.

In a video captured by Variety, Kirsten tripped and fell into a giant, golden Oscar statue.

Kirsten, 41, stumbled in her square-neck Gucci gown which she'd teamed with heels.

© Getty Kirsten laughed off the moment with husband Jesse

She laughed off the moment as she smiled and hugged Jesse, 35, who seemed to find the situation rather amusing.

"I walked right into an Oscar!" she was heard saying before posing for more photos with a big smile on her face.

Kirsten Dunst bumps into Oscar on the red carpet

She wasn't the only who tripped up at the star-studded event as YouTuber Liza Koshy fell to the ground on the red carpet too.

The star of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts actress - who originally found fame on the internet - lost her footing and fell over in her towering eight-inch platforms.

Just as Kirsten did, Liza handled the spill with laughter despite many onlookers rushing to her side for fear she'd hurt herself.

The incident quickly went viral with many fans suggesting her "ridiculous" footwear was to blame, but praised her for dealing with the situation with poise.

The 96th Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and it was a night packed with excitement.

© FREDERIC J. BROWN Liza Koshy suffers a fall on the red carpet

Emma Stone won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Poor Things, but she too had a wardrobe malfunction.

She delivered an hilarious and emotional speech, during which she blamed Ryan Gosling's Kenergy moment for breaking her dress.

© Getty Images Emma confessed she broke her dress

Emma was holding the back of her Louis Vuitton peplum gown as the zipper had broken down the back.

"My dress is broken," she told the crowd, before adding: "I think it happened during I'm Just Ken."

The Barbie star had blown the theatre away by taking to the stage to perform the song from the movie.

WATCH: Ryan Gosling wows the crowd with his Kenergy performance

The audience was on their feet - including Emma - when Ryan rocked out in a bright pink sequin suit. He was joined by Simu Liu, Ncuti Gwati and Kingsley Ben-Adir – his fellow Kens – for the all-singing all-dancing extravaganza which can be seen above.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.