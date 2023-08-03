EXCLUSIVE: Red, White and Royal Blue's photos reveal Alex and Henry's romance

We have just a few more days until the adaptation for the bestselling TikTok sensation Red, White and Royal Blue finally lands on Amazon Prime Video – but we have some very exciting first look snaps from the upcoming rom-com – and you're going to want to see these!

The movie, which is set to be released on 11 August, follows the First Son of the United States of America, Alex Claremont-Diaz, as he is forced to play nice with the snobby Prince Henry after the pair of them cause a scandal at a royal wedding involving a very large cake.

WATCH: Red, White and Royal Blue will be released on 11 August

As such, Alex and Henry have to pretend to get along for the sake of the cameras, but does their fake friendship turn into something more? Spoiler alert, yes. Yes it does.

Alex and Henry see each other across the dance floor in Red, White and Royal Blue

Our brand-new exclusive images of the upcoming rom-com give a glimpse at how Alex and Henry's relationship blossoms throughout the movie, including during one of the more popular parts of the novel where Henry goes to spend time with Alex and his family in Texas. In one snap, the pair can be seen relaxing on a hammock together while reading novels. Couple goals!

Another photo is also related to a key moment in the book, where Alex and Henry, along with their friends, go to a karaoke night where Henry performs for the crowd. If the first-look snaps are anything to go by, it looks like Nicholas Galitzine – who plays Henry – is going to nail it! A third snap is from Alex's infamous New Year's Eve party, where the pair kiss for the first time – and shows them looking at each other from across the room while everyone else dances.

However, the pair have to keep their relationship under wraps as a politician's son and the member of the royal family, and one photo reveals the moment that the President's aid Zahra discovers Henry in Alex's room by finding him in a wardrobe, with the royal clearly trying to look nonchalant as he is reprimanded in a shirt and his boxer shorts.

Then, of course, we have the stunning Uma Thurman as Alex's Presidential mother, Ellen Claremont, who plays the first female President of the United States.

Nicholas and Taylor Zakhar Perez, who plays Alex, opened up about the movie to GQ, and spoke candidly about filming the intimate scenes. Nicholas explained: "It’s a crazy thing to be intimate in that way with your friend. And we want people to fall in love with these characters, because their love has to be real."

Taylor added: "Our guards were down during the rehearsals. But as soon as someone would yell 'Cut'? “One of us would say something stupid, like, 'Get off me!'"

The movie's intimacy coordinator Robbie Taylor Hunt added: "There’s a playful teasing that never veered into anything nasty, which was a lovely dynamic to be a part of. But also they just treated each other like colleagues and co-creatives in a really nice, collaborative way."