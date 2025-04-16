TV viewers 'hooked' by 'gripping' four-part drama with 'devastating' ending

Viewers who tuned into the BBC's latest drama, Reunion, have been glued to their screens for the past four weeks, with many praising the "devastating" ending as the series drew to a dramatic close on Tuesday night.

The four-part revenge thriller, which began airing earlier this month and features British Sign Language (BSL), is told from the perspective of a deaf man, Daniel Brennan (Matthew Gurney), who is isolated from society and out for revenge after serving ten years in prison.

© BBC/Warp Films/Matt Squire Matthew Gurney leads the cast as Daniel Brennan, who is out for revenge after a stint in prison

It's safe to say the series has gone down a storm with viewers, who praised the "excellent" and "innovative" drama on social media.

One person wrote: "Honestly I'm hooked on #reunion it's a fantastic drama. #reunionbbc," while another added: "Congratulations to everyone involved with @BBCOne #Reunion. An excellent drama. Such a fantastic story that was acted, filmed and shared with the nation in a compelling way."

© BBC/Warp Films/Matt Squire Anne-Marie Duff plays Christine in the series

A third fan commented: "Well done to all those involved with #Reunion. A brilliant and innovative drama. Another programme showing The BBC at its best," while a fourth praised the show's ending, adding: "A brilliant end to #Reunion, such a gripping, powerful and insightful series. One of my favourite dramas of the year so far. Amazing performances from Matthew Gurney and others, well done to all involved."

Another described the drama's conclusion as "devastating".

What is Reunion about?

For those yet to tune into the drama, it follows Daniel Brennan, who is seeking revenge after being released from prison after ten years.

On where viewers find Daniel at the start of the series, leading star Matthew explained: "My character has just been released from prison. He's finally free, out of isolation. However, when he gets out, he finds that he is still isolated. He is on a journey to try to reunite with various people and solve the problems of his past."

© BBC/Warp Films/Matt Squire Viewers praised the "brilliant" show

The synopsis continues: "Embodying the struggle of a man caught between two worlds, Brennan is unable to fully integrate into the hearing world, while shunned by the deaf community.

"Amidst this isolation, the only hope of redemption and saving Brennan from himself is through rebuilding his relationship with his estranged daughter Carly and finding a way to let go of the past. Will Brennan be consumed by his desire for revenge or take the opportunity for a new life with his daughter?"

The star-studded cast of Reunion

Matthew Gurney leads an all-star cast, featuring Anne-Marie Duff as Christine Mokhtar, who is desperate to find Brennan and get to the bottom of what he did. Eddie Marsan plays Christine's protective boyfriend, Stephen Renworth, and Rose Ayling-Ellis portrays her daughter, Miri.

© BBC/Warp Films/Matt Squire Rose Ayling-Ellis plays Christine's daughter Miri

Meanwhile, Lara Peake stars as Brennan's estranged daughter, Carly.

Reunion is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.