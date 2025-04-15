Melissa O'Neil enjoys peaceful retreat away from The Rookie following tragic loss

Melissa O'Neil is taking some time for herself. Two months after she confirmed that her beloved dog Tehya had passed away, the actress headed on a boat trip to an idyllic waterfall.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Melissa, 36, treated fans to a video from her latest adventure, and they were blown away by the peace and tranquillity of the scene. "This is breathtaking and so beautiful," replied one. "Looks so heavenly," agreed a second.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "You look like you belong in that moment—pure peace and beauty. You and nature together… It's like poetry in a picture…"

The TV star uploaded the same clip to her TikTok account and noted that she'd visited the waterfall with her brother, Colin O'Neil, who she's incredibly close to.

Melissa O'Neil confirmed that her beloved dog had passed away in February

Melissa – who is currently on hiatus from The Rookie – has been posting about the loss of her "angel bear," Tehya, in recent weeks, and she's had the support of both her immediate family and her co-stars, including Brent Huff, Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez.

A tight-knit cast, Melissa is incredibly close to her Rookie family, and she's expected to reunite with them for season eight. Greenlit by ABC this month, the police procedural has been riding high with its seventh instalment, which has already scored a new "all-time high" for episode views on streaming.

Addressing the news, Melissa's friend and colleague, Nathan Fillion, shared a video montage of the cast on April 4. The caption read: "I've been around long enough to know how truly challenging and rare it is to have a long-running show.

"Thank you all for sticking around for these 7 seasons- it's because of you that we are announcing season 8!! Congratulations to @alexihawley and the wonderful team that put this show together. I am so very proud to work alongside all of you. Let's do this! #therookie."

WATCH: The Rookie cast confirms season 8

While it's unknown when exactly Melissa and co are heading to the LA set to shoot, fans are hoping for a reunion in the next few months. In the meantime, the actress continues to appear on-screen as Lucy Chen, with the season seven finale poised to air on Tuesday, May 17.

Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen in The Rookie

Speaking about what's to come, Richard T. Jones – aka Lieutenant Grey – told TV Line that Monica Stevens (played by Bridget Reagan) will be stirring up trouble. "That's the thing about [showrunner] Alexi [Hawley], man, he always leaves it on a little cliffhanger," explained Richard.

"You're gonna feel a little annoyed because, like I said, some Monica [Stevens] mayhem is coming. It's a very big episode once again, so we've got the FBI. Felix [Solis] is in it again [as Agent Garza]… I think people are gonna be very happy, but it's one of those cliffhangers where you're like, 'Oh my goodness, when is it coming back?'"