Jennifer Hudson reveals congratulations are in order as she delivers news about her talk show

Jennifer Hudson has some big news to celebrate — after three seasons on the air, her eponymous talk show finally has a Webby.

The Jennifer Hudson Show picked up a Webby Award for its most popular segment, the Spirit Tunnel, in the category of "Social Video Short Form — Television & Film."

Jennifer, 43, took to social media to celebrate the news, writing: "Ahhhh!!! Our first Webby Award! Congratulations to our entire @jenniferhudsonshow team for winning the Webby for Social Video Short Form for Television & Film!"

© Instagram/The Jennifer Hudson Show "The Jennifer Hudson Show" won a Webby Award

Jennifer's statement

"I am so proud," she sweetly added. "Y'all continue to amaze me each and every day. Season 4, here we come!!" teasing the show's coming installment.

She was inundated with comments from fans like: "Congrats Bosslady!! This is major!" and: "Congratulations! Y'all worked hard for that!! Continued success to you and your team!!" as well as: "Congrats Mama HUD!! I luv you girl!! You deserve this baby!!"

The popular talk show's spirit tunnel has achieved viral notoriety, ranging from ones dubbed "too hot" like Aaron Pierre's, to some guests like Noah Wyle even calling himself too intimidated to participate.

© Getty Images Noah Wyle declined doing the Spirit Tunnel during his visit to the show

JHud back for season 4

Back in February, it was announced that The Jennifer Hudson Show had been renewed for a fourth season by Fox Television Studios, and the American Idol alum couldn't have been more thrilled for her team.

"It is an unbelievable privilege to spend your days being able to engage with inspiring people from all walks of life; to hear their stories and connect on shared experiences; and to hopefully leave audiences a little more joyful than when they arrived," she said in a statement.

© Getty Images The show has received several accolades during its three-season run

"This show is a testament to what happens when you do what you love, and when you do it alongside an unstoppable team who creates magic in new ways every single day. I'm so excited to take this adventure to new heights in season 4!"

Executives speak

David Decker, President of Content Sales, Warner Bros. Discovery also shared in a statement: " “Audiences and our great television station partners agreed – JHud is must-have television. We believe in great programming, and Warner Bros. Television Group always delivers for our business and fans."

© Warner Bros. The show was renewed for season 4 in February

Lauren Blincoe, SVP, Current Programming, Telepictures, touched upon the show's impact on audiences that can't be measured, from her honest and candid demeanor to the touching stories of vulnerability and human nature that the show has spotlighted. Take a look at the show's beloved Spirit Tunnel in the clip below...

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson is celebrated by her crew as she walks the Spirit Tunnel herself

"Jennifer Hudson's extraordinary talent and ability to connect with people have made The Jennifer Hudson Show a standout in daytime," she added. "This season, the show has seen incredible growth, creating moments that resonate beyond the screen – like the viral sensation Spirit Tunnel being a powerful example."

"Jennifer embodies the show's Choose Joy message in every episode, and as we head into season 4, we're grateful for the continued support of our station partners and proud to build on this momentum with Jennifer and our award-winning production team."