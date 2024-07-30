Kelly Ripa, Keith Urban, more celebs love the new Fontainebleau Las Vegas — so I stayed there myself

Las Vegas has for decades been the prime celebrity hotspot for its glitzy casinos, show-stopping event venues (hello Adele, Lady Gaga), and a bit of light-hearted debauchery.

But now there's a new addition to the strip that's drawing a few crowds, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Officially open for business in December 2023, the luxury resort is the newest member of the iconic brand, best known for its Miami Beach resort.

In the past few months, it has already attracted the attention of several of the world's biggest stars, including a residency by Keith Urban this October, the set for a week of tapings of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, and the home of other residencies and concerts by the likes of David Guetta, Post Malone, Justin Timberlake, and more.

On July 25, the resort was named by TIME Magazine as one of the "World's Greatest Places" in 2024. And if you're just the teensiest bit curious what staying at one of the world's greatest places feels like, fret not, dear reader, for I have done it for you. Read on…

The Travel

While making your way over to Vegas is convenient enough if you're in the United States, if you're a resident of the United Kingdom, you're in luck!

British Airways holidays is currently offering a seven night stay package at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas from £1439pp traveling on selected dates between 1 September - 30 September 2024 inclusive.

© Fontainebleau Las Vegas/Connie Zhou Welcome to the Fontainebleau Las Vegas!

The package includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Gatwick Airport, one checked bag at 23 kg per person, and of course, accommodation. You can visit their website for reservations, and avail of their various partner airlines as well (I took American Airlines from New York, one of their partners as well).

The Stay

© Fontainebleau Las Vegas/Connie Zhou The Noble Suite at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where I stayed

With over 3600 luxury rooms to choose from, the Fontainebleau offers several options for your stay that are primed to make you feel relaxed and swanky at the same time.

© Fontainebleau Las Vegas/Connie Zhou The resort has over 3600 luxury rooms and suites to choose from

The resort prioritizes embracing the old school Vegas charm, like the legendary Rat Pack days, while mixing it with new school glamor, and that comes through in their rooms. Many of them boast classically lush furnishings and design that place prime emphasis on views of the mountainside or the strip with the most modern amenities.

My personal favorite moments involved leaning across the bed each morning in my Suite to get the curtains open with a press of a button and marveling at the strip from my pillow, made particularly impressive by the presence of the Sphere nearby (and its plethora of emoji illusions, for some reason).

© Fontainebleau Las Vegas/Connie Zhou The casino floor of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Blues, golds, pinks, and and whites abound in the resort's color palette, from its rooms to its EXPANSIVE lobby (there are directions, don't worry), plus the 150,000 sq. foot open-plan casino floor. The bustle of the casinos and gametables give you a sense of energy all day long, and a sense of time, since the resort's entrances being so close by allow you to realize how long you've actually been playing for (and when to call it quits).

The Luxuries

The amenities the Fontainebleau houses in its vicinity are extensive, from pool areas and larger-than-life art installations, to an entire food court and a nearly 4000-capacity theater, big enough for a certain Australian country musician.

© Fontainebleau Las Vegas/Connie Zhou The Fontainebleau's inhouse amphitheatre

Several luxury brands house flagship stores in the vicinity of the resort, if shopping's on your mind, including alexanderwang, Missoni, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Chrome Hearts. And let's not forget, the spa.

© Fontainebleau Las Vegas/Connie Zhou One of the flagship retailers inside the resort

The two-level Lapis Spa & Wellness houses an extraordinary collection of pools, saunas of different kinds (from salt to snow), private massages, relaxation rooms, jacuzzis, lounges, and much more. It's incredibly easy to lull yourself to sleep in this oasis away from the Vegas bling.

© Fontainebleau Las Vegas/Connie Zhou The luxurious Lapis Spa & Wellness space

The Food

If you're looking to dine, there are over 30 restaurants curated from several celebrity chefs available within the Fontainebleau, and if you're someone like me who loves to eat but can still be incredibly picky, the options abound.

© Fontainebleau Las Vegas/Connie Zhou Washing Potato at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas

I tried Don's Prime, a cozy steakhouse that'll leave you stuffed, and a pair of Wagamama restaurateur Alan Yau's new offerings, Chyna Club and Washing Potato, which offer modern and experimental takes on Asian cuisine (if you can, ask for the spicy chicken bowl off the menu at Chyna Club, you will thank me later).

© Fontainebleau Las Vegas/Connie Zhou The intimate bar and lounge, Nowhere

Apart from dining, Fontainebleau also houses a variety of in-house bars that offer vibes that range from cozy speakeasy (like Nowhere), to the swanky and spicy (like Azul).

The Vegas

Now, if you're lazy like I am, you'd want to spend all day in bed. But chances are you're not, so you're looking to go out on the town. While the obvious options for Vegas are the strip and the slots, there's a lot more family-friendly options out there as well.

I explored two in particular, the first being AREA15. Branded as an "entertainment district," this space is filled with trippy visuals, optical illusion-worthy neon light displays, and the most vibrant collection of immersive experiences and games in one spot.

From virtual reality rides to a museum of audio-visual illusions, plus a zipline through the entire space (with wings, I'm not kidding), it's an absolute Vegas must for amusement park junkies, plus a variety of good eats (I personally recommend The Beast and the drink "Not Your Kids Capri Sun," you'll thank me again).

© Getty Images The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, in Las Vegas

However, for those actually looking to learn more about the history of the city, I recommend the Mob Museum. It's filled to the brim with interactive exhibits and presentations that explain the connection of the mob and the mafia to Vegas and its elite, from the infamous Flamingo Hotel to the Rat Pack's influence.