Money Heist: why is the show finishing after season five? The showrunner has revealed why the series is set to conclude

Money Heist is set to conclude with season five part two, leaving plenty of viewers devastated that the show won't be making anymore episodes. But as a smash hit show for Netflix, why is the thriller series calling it a day after it's fifth outing? Find out why it's set to end here…

The show's creator, Alex Pina, has opened up about why they decided to call it a day on the show, explaining: "We've made over 2,000 minutes of fiction with two heists. I think we've exhausted some of the characters' emotional arcs and their arcs of transformation. We've told a lot and I think it's a good time to stop. It's a very climatic season and I think it's always better to leave sooner rather than later."

WATCH: Money Heist release trailer for final installment

Speaking about the show's ending (warning, spoilers ahead!), one viewer wrote: "Money heist ending has to be one of the best finales to a show ever. Roller coaster of emotions!" Another person added: "Money Heist S5's ending has to be one of the best endings of a tv show to ever exist. 'The dream never ends.'"

A third person wrote: "#MoneyHeist among many other things teaches that a good plan has a back up plan.Factor in possibility of failure,then what must be done to save the situation. Your success is dependent on the solidity & superiority of your plan. Great series. Great ending!"

Are you watching the new series?

The final series sees the gang shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours after rescuing Lisbon, but losing one of their own in the process.

The synopsis reads: "The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."

