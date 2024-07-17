Why Kassy left Love Island USA before surprise 2024 return

Love Island USA fans have recognized several islanders during the 2024 season including 2023 islanders Robert Rausch and Harrison Hans Luna, but the most recent addition is Kassy Castillo.

During a recent episode when the boys were hooked up to heart rate monitors, and given lap dances by the female islanders, Kassy walked in as a surprise new bombshell. Rob and Harrison both recognized her, as they were on the same season as Kassy, with the 24-year-old and Rob having a catch-up while she was mid-dance.

© Peacock Robert Rausch, Kassy Castillo in Love Island USA

Kassy then coupled up with Rob at the end, saving him from elimination. Kassy told Maura Higgins on Aftersun that she would consider Rob as a connection because "there's some history".

"We've known each other since last summer. We tried to explore in Casa." she said, adding: "Honestly, this time, I just want to come out with a strong connection, a real connection this time. We will see."

© Peacock Love Island USA: Kassy

The pair have grown closer in recent days, but why did Kassy not find love in the villa in 2023?

Born in Louisiana, Kassy entered the 2023 villa on day one, and coupled up with Leonardo Dionicio.

© Peacock Kassy takes part in Mr and Mrs on Love Island USA

But their romance was rocky, and she later coupled up with Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen and Carmen Kocourek before deciding to bring Matia Marcantuoni back from Casa Amor after she discovered Leo had cheated on her.

They went on to make it to the final, where they were announced as the runners up, and left the villa as a couple.

© Peacock Kassy and Leo appeared in Love Island USA 2023

But in October 2023 they split, with Leo confirming the news on social media, writing: "No bad blood between us, just simply wasn’t working anymore and distance was a big factor. Thank you all for the support through our journey this summer as we are both very grateful for the experience."

Kassy has gone on to become an influencer and launched her podcast, Just A Girl, with her Love Island pal Taylor Smith in May 2024; the podcast sees the two girls discuss dating, friendship and Love Island tea.

"SURPRISE! First episode out 05.21.24 at 1 pm CST," Kassy captioned the announcement post. The podcast is on a pause while Kassy is in the villa.