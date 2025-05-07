Why Carol Smillie quit TV for a surprising new career: 'You can't always be at the top'

Carol hosted Changing Rooms between 1996 and 2003, when designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen took the helm.

In a 2017 interview for the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, Carol described the show as "the best TV experience of [her] career", but was reportedly not asked to return for the Channel 4 reboot in 2021.

Opening up about why she decided to step away from her TV career, Carol told the How To Be 60 with Kaye Adams podcast in 2022: "After 50, it's very obvious that the opportunities that come up are far less interesting, exciting, well paid, all of these things.

"But that's okay. Everyone has their day. You can't always be at the top. You've always got to let others come through and that's fine. But if you choose to cling on and get angry about it, it's not very healthy. I think."