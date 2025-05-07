Why Carol Smillie quit TV for a surprising new career: 'You can't always be at the top'

Carol Smillie is a household name thanks to her long-standing presenting career, and is best known for hosting Changing Rooms from 1996 until 2003. While she still pops up on shows like This Morning and Loose Women, Carol's career took a very different turn back in 2018.
Find out all we know about Carol's life and career after Changing Rooms, including the surprising job she has now and her family life in Scotland.
You may also like
Carol's TV career
Carol rose to fame as a model and TV presenter. The Scottish presenter landed her big break in 1989 as Nicky Campbell's assistant on the Wheel of Fortune, before going on to host the BBC's home makeover show, Changing Rooms, which saw neighbours or friends decorate a room in each other's homes with the help of an interior designer.
In the late 90s, she became a presenter of The National Lottery Show, while also fronting her own mid-morning chat show, Smillie's People.
After leaving Changing Rooms in 2003, Carol joined the Channel 5 show Dream Holiday Homes. Three years later, she signed for Strictly Come Dancing, placing fifth in the series alongside dance partner Matthew Cutler.
Changing Rooms
Carol hosted Changing Rooms between 1996 and 2003, when designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen took the helm.
In a 2017 interview for the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, Carol described the show as "the best TV experience of [her] career", but was reportedly not asked to return for the Channel 4 reboot in 2021.
Opening up about why she decided to step away from her TV career, Carol told the How To Be 60 with Kaye Adams podcast in 2022: "After 50, it's very obvious that the opportunities that come up are far less interesting, exciting, well paid, all of these things.
"But that's okay. Everyone has their day. You can't always be at the top. You've always got to let others come through and that's fine. But if you choose to cling on and get angry about it, it's not very healthy. I think."
Carol's family life and husband
Carol lives in Glasgow with her husband Alex Knight, whom she married in 1991, and their adorable black Labrador, Roxy.
Reflecting on 30 years of marriage to restaurateur Alex in 2021, Carol penned on social media: "30 years, 3 kids, 3 dogs, 3 house moves and too many dodgy hairdos, from that first kiss, captured on film, we both just knew we'd be best friends forever."
Carol's children
Together, Carol and Alex share and their three children - Christie, Robbie and Jodie.
Carol often shares glimpses of her family life on her Instagram page, including photos from trips to New York City to see her son, Robbie, who currently lives there, and snaps of her two daughters.
In April, Carol marked her daughter Christie's 30th birthday with a sweet post. "30. So proud of the amazing woman you have become," penned the proud mum.
Carol's career change
After an impressive 25-year career in modelling and television, Carol qualified as a Humanist Celebrant in 2018 and now conducts non-religious funerals, naming and legal wedding ceremonies with the charity Humanist Society Scotland.
Carol briefly owned an underwear business, DiaryDoll - Pretty Clever Pants, which she launched in 2012 before selling six years later to the TV shopping channel, High St TV.
While Carol now works as a Humanist Celebrant, she's appeared on various daytime and game shows in recent years, including This Morning, Loose Women, Pointless Celebrities and House of Games.