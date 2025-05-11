Kirsty Wark's private life: from TV producer husband to Newsnight exit

In 2024, Kirsty bid farewell to Newsnight after 30 years. The news of her departure was announced the previous year in a statement that read: "When the time comes, it will be a massive wrench. However, I'll be leaving Newsnight but not the BBC. I'll still be presenting The Reunion and Start the Week on Radio 4, TV documentaries too as well as finishing, finally, my third novel. There are exciting times ahead."

The journalist was moved to tears during her final show and delivered an emotional send-off, telling viewers: "That's all from me, it has been an honour and a blast. Thank you to all my wonderful colleagues, equally wonderful viewers. Keep on switching on … goodnight and good luck."

Kirsty has since gone on to present Front Row on BBC Radio 4.