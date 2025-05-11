Kirsty Wark's private life: from TV producer husband to Newsnight exit

Kirsty Wark is a familiar face on our screens thanks to her long-standing and impressive journalism career. The 70-year-old has been awarded the BAFTA Fellowship, which is the Academy's highest honour, and will receive the award at this year's BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday.
While Kirsty is perhaps best known for being the longest-serving presenter of Newsnight, did you know that she's not the only member of her family in the television industry? Keep reading to find out all about the Scottish presenter's TV producer husband and her life away from the cameras.
Kirsty's Newsnight exit
In 2024, Kirsty bid farewell to Newsnight after 30 years. The news of her departure was announced the previous year in a statement that read: "When the time comes, it will be a massive wrench. However, I'll be leaving Newsnight but not the BBC. I'll still be presenting The Reunion and Start the Week on Radio 4, TV documentaries too as well as finishing, finally, my third novel. There are exciting times ahead."
The journalist was moved to tears during her final show and delivered an emotional send-off, telling viewers: "That's all from me, it has been an honour and a blast. Thank you to all my wonderful colleagues, equally wonderful viewers. Keep on switching on … goodnight and good luck."
Kirsty has since gone on to present Front Row on BBC Radio 4.
Kirsty's TV producer husband
When she's not on our TV screens, Kirsty lives in Glasgow with her husband, TV producer Alan Clements.
Alan is the Managing Director of Two Rivers Media, having founded the company in 2019. He's credited as an executive producer on an impressive list of programmes, including Travels with Agatha with Sir David Suchet, Football, Faith & Flutes, and The Russian Revolution in Colour.
He previously worked as Director of Content at STV Productions and was involved in the creation of the Antiques Road Trip franchise and Catchphrase.
Kirsty's home and family life
Kirsty and Alan live in Glasgow in a double-fronted terrace house built in 1875 on a crescent, having moved into the property over 20 years ago.
The couple share two children, a daughter named Caitlin, and a son, James.
While sharing a glimpse into her life during lockdown during an interview with The Sunday Post in 2020, Kirsty revealed that her daughter is a development researcher for Eon Entertainment, and her son runs a theatre company in New York.
"My husband is running his media companies, with his staff all working from their homes," said the presenter.
"My daughter is usually in London, she's a development researcher for Eon Entertainment, and my son runs a theatre company in New York, so he's here doing some teaching, writing, doing courses and planning productions. We're not sure when he'll get back to America. And my daughter's fiancee, who is a civil servant, is also working from here."
Kirsty's hobbies away from work
In a 2023 interview with The Telegraph, Kirsty opened up about her love of gardening and revealed that her passion for the hobby can be traced back to her childhood.
"I grew up in Kilmarnock, where both my parents, but particularly my mother, loved gardening," the presenter revealed. "I get my passion for growing sweet peas from her, only she’d have them climbing all over our greenhouse."
She recalled: "When I was just a few years old, I was given my own patch of soil to grow seeds, and it was my grandfather who first showed me how to use a riddle to sieve out lumps. My first flowers were nasturtiums and to this day I still grow them, collect the seeds and have a riddle – just like he did."
