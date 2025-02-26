Donnie Wahlberg makes Blue Bloods reveal nobody was expecting: 'It's finally here'

Donnie Wahlberg is keeping a piece of the hit CBS show Blue Bloods with him at all times, including in one of his other passion projects.

Since 2011, Donnie, 55, has co-owned the casual dining restaurant chain Wahlburgers with his brothers Mark and Paul, who is a chef and primarily the most involved with the enterprise.

And now, the actor and musician gets to combine his two worlds with the arrival of the Reagan family dining table to one of the Wahlburgers restaurants.

Throughout its entire 14-year run, the Reagan family, led by series protagonist Tom Selleck's Frank Reagan, would gather at their dining table to end an episode, coming together to discuss the highs and lows of the day while also exploring the dynamics of their relationship.

Several of the show's stars have spoken fondly of their experiences with Reagan family meal scenes alone, from trying to make each other break between takes to figuring out creative ways of eating without actually getting full.

Now, Donnie revealed on social media that the table is at Wahlburgers St. Charles, with fans now possessing the opportunity to reserve a meal for themselves at the famed table and even win the opportunity to bid on a dinner with the New Kids on the Block singer himself.

Donnie shared the news with an Instagram video and added alongside it: "It's finally here — The Famous Blue Bloods Reagan Family Dinner Table is here at @wahlburgersstc!"

"Make your reservation now to enjoy dinner with your friends/family, or with me, at this magical piece of TV history! It's only here for a limited time so don't miss your chance."

He explained that proceeds from bookings will go to the NYPD Detectives' Endowment Association's Widows and Children's Fund and Northwestern Medicine's Cancer Center Delnor.

© Getty Images The Reagan family dinner table played a crucial part in the show

"Let's make some memories, and a little history of our own, for two great causes," he added. "See you there!" In the clip, he showed off some of the prop pieces that came with the table, including the chairs, place settings, even glasses.

At PaleyFest last year in New York City, the cast of the show got together to discuss what they'll miss most about being part of the long-running CBS crime procedural, with Bridget Moynahan pointing out how integral the family dinners were.

© Getty Images Donnie co-owns Wahlburgers with his brothers Paul and Mark (pictured)

"The family dinner brings us together on screen, and it brings people, the audience, together, yearning for that in their own lives, or reigniting that in their own lives, appreciating those moments with their family and those conversations," she mentioned.

Tom wistfully added of saying goodbye: "Everybody goes this way and that way. And suddenly that opportunity that we had, that gift of once every eight working days seeing everybody, that doesn't happen in almost any TV show, but the way our show was structured, you could always look forward to that. And it's two families. There are the Reagans and the actor family."

© CBS "Blue Bloods" came to a close in December 2024 after 14 years

Bostonian Donnie was full of praise for New York as a key part of the show. "The city is… it's not a Reagan, but it's definitely a character in the show. The most spectacular background you'll ever see. Stories that you can only tell in New York."