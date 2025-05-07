TODAY host Jenna Bush Hager's 'strange' name she's called at home by her three kids

TODAY with Jenna & Friends anchor Jenna Bush Hager isn't afraid to playfully call out her three kids on her talk show when the time calls for it.

The mom-of-three, 43, shares Mila, 12, Poppy, nine, and Hal, five, with her husband Henry Hager, and it looks like they're already inheriting their mom's sense of humor.

On the latest iteration of the Fourth Hour of TODAY, Jenna was joined once again by co-host Matt Rogers, with the two discussing pet names they give to the people in their lives.

© Getty Images Jenna revealed that her kids will sometimes even call her "Jenna Bush"

In honor of Mother's Day coming up, the pair shared what they called their moms, with Matt quipping that he referred to his as "My Mom," while Jenna called her mom, former First Lady Laura Bush, either "Mama" or "Mamaship."

When it came to her own kids, though, Jenna found their choice of name a bit more on the unnerving side. "Do you think it's strange that my children, one of whom is five, call me 'Jenna'?" she revealed.

"And sometimes call me 'Jenna Bush'," she continued, although what peeved her about it was not the choice of name — it was the decision to exclude their own last name, Hager. "All I'm hearing is 'Jenna Bush! Jenna Bush!' You're not even using your last name with me."

Jenna opened up further about raising her kids during a conversation with Parade, also sharing some of the advice she'd received on the matter from friend and comedian Molly Shannon.

Speaking specifically of her oldest, Mila, she shared: "If you just think and say like, 'Gosh, you're so sweet. Look at how empathetic you are, look how amazing you are', sure, they're going to every once in a while show their tween or teen self."

"But really, it's like that loving kid that was in her still there. And there's, you know, some changes and she's the sweetest, kindest, [most] empathetic girl. And I'm so proud of her."

Mila has also made a few appearances on TODAY with her mom and former co-anchor Hoda Kotb, and while Jenna told E! News recently that she hadn't asked her family to join her on the show in its new era just yet, her tween was more than ready to assume the spotlight.

"They're not jumping, but I may push them like I've done my whole life," she told the publication. "You know who really wants to do it? Mila Hager." The 12-year-old's last showing on the Fourth Hour quickly went viral for her unabashed honesty.

Although, one person not in favor of the idea is Henry, who is still reliving the last time their daughter was on the show and dropping way too much info about her parents, like her mom never wearing underwear.

"She said something very controversial," Jenna continued. "So, therefore, my husband gave her a lifetime ban. We'll see if that's lifted maybe for bring your kids to work day. But she hasn't been always the most supportive, let's just say that."